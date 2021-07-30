Fishing report
Ft. Gibson: July 26. Elevation above normal, water 82 and 1 ft. of visibility. White bass excellent on grubs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, sassy shad, shad, slabs, spoons and topwater lures in the main lake, around points and offshore humps. The white bass continue to take advantage of the schools of juvenile shad. You’ll find surface feeding action around the mid-lake in many locations both early and late in the day. Offshore humps or other underwater structures like a break-line on the channel are also holding good numbers of feeding fish. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad in the main lake and river channel. The most successful anglers catching catfish right now are using very fresh or live bait. Anglers who catch their own shad for bait should either keep them alive or get them on ice shortly after catching them for best results. Green and bluegill sunfish good on crickets, grasshoppers, jigs, small lures and worms around docks and riprap. Good luck out there and enjoy the lake! Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: July 25. Elevation above normal, water 80 and muddy.There is a lot of floating debris in the main lake. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, shallows and shorelines. White bass fair on small lures and spoons below the dam, along channels, points and river mouth. Blue catfish good below the dam, along channels, docks, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: July 26. Elevation normal, water 80s and stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, points, riprap, river channel and rocks. Catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, shrimp and worms along channels, in coves and flats. Bluegill and green sunfish fair on crickets, small lures and worms around brush structure, docks, flats, shorelines and weed beds. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: July 26. Elevation above normal, water clear. Blue catfish fair on cut bait along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: July 24. Elevation normal, water 67 and murky. Rainbow trout fair on nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Best times are early morning during periods of low water flow. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: July 26. White bass good on crankbaits, jigs, minnows and spinnerbaits along channels, coves, flats, main lake and points. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, rogues, spinnerbaits and worms around brush structure, docks, points and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows and worms around brush structure and docks. White bass can be found schooling throughout the lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: July 26. Elevation normal, water 80s and stained. Flathead and blue catfish fair on cut bait, live shad, sassy shad, shad, shrimp and sunfish below the dam, along riprap, river channel, rocks and tailwater. Striped and white bass slow on in-line spinnerbaits, live shad, sassy shad, shad and small lures below the dam, along the river channel, rocks and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: July 23. Elevation above normal, water 78 and murky.Striped bass hybrids, largemouth, smallmouth, spotted, striped and white bass good on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, small lures, spinnerbaits, spoons, topwater lures and tube jigs around brush structure, discharge, docks, main lake and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, grubs, hotdogs, live bait, live shad, shrimp, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along creek channels, discharge, main lake and river mouth. Green, bluegill and redear sunfish good on crickets, grasshoppers, grubs and worms around brush structure, coves, docks, rocks and standing timber. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: July 30. Elevation normal, water murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, goldfish, minnows, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish, worms below the dam, discharge, main lake, riprap, rivermouth, spillway and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, minnows, plastics, small lures and topwater around brush structure, coves, docks, main lakes, points, sand bar, shallow, standing timber and weed beds. Black and white crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures below the dam, in coves, around docks, main lake, rocks, standing timber, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Calendar
July 24 (postponed to Aug. 21 due to water levels) — 21st annual Billy Parker Lucky 13 Bass Tournament, Taylor Ferry North ramp, Fort Gibson Lake. A $13,000 match weight contest, with at least $4,000 top prize (minus side pots) and $1,300 guaranteed purse down to 13th place, with $1,000 for biggest bass. Random cash drawings and door prizes. Registration limited to the first 170 boats. Register online at fishlucky.com.
Aug. 14 – BOOM Outdoors Beast Feast, Civic Center. Dinner, speaker, outdoor vending. For ticket info, contact (918) 683-9111 or boomoutdoors..com.
Fridays — Greenleaf Lunker Club Jackpot, every week, 7-11 p.m. Cost: $40 per boat, four fish limit, 14-inch minimum. There is a yearly $10 membership fee. More information at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Fridays — Hooked on Crappie Jackpot, Toppers Ramp, 5:30-8:30 p.m., registration starts at 4:45 p.m. or at Baitmaster’s Outdoors during the week. Cost: $40. Four-fish limit, 10-inch minimum. Contact: (918) 704-1590 or Fort Gibson Crappie Jackpot on Facebook.
