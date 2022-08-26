Calendar
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot starts Fridays in June, 7-11 p.m., $40 per boat, four-fish limit. More info at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
AHEAD
Sept. 3-4 — Free hunting days for in-season harvests.
Sept. 16-17 -- Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Society show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept 16 and 9 a.m .to 5 p.m. Sept. 17, at the Cherokee County Community Building, 908 St. College Avenue. Admission $4, kids 12 and under free.
Fishing report
Fort Gibson: August 22. Elevation is normal, water temperature 80°F and stained. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, plastic baits, and topwater lures around brush structure, main lake, points, riprap, shallows, and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish fair on live bait and shad around channels and main lake. White bass fair on jigs, sassy shad, and small lures below the dam. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: August 19. Elevation is normal, water temperature 84°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and live shad below the dam, docks, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: August 21. Elevation is normal, water temperature 89°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around coves, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and worms around brush structure, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, and shad around coves, points, shallows, and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: August 22. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 84°F and murky.Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, main lake, points, riprap, and rocks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, live bait, live shad, and minnows around channels, main lake, points, riprap, and river channel. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: August 19. Elevation is normal, water temperature 64°F and stained. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, and PowerBait below the dam. Comments: Best times are early morning and late evening below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: August 21. Elevation is 1.5 ft. below normal, water temperature 85°F and clear. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and small lures around channels, flats, and main lake. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, points, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, and worms around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: August 21. Elevation is normal, water temperature 88°F and stained.Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, flukes, minnows, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and worms around brush structure, points, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, goldfish, minnows, shad, and worms below the dam, in coves, main lake, shallows, and shorelines. White bass and crappie fair on jigs, minnows, small lures, and worms around brush structure, coves, river channel, shallows, and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: August 22. Elevation is 1.5 ft. below normal (falling), water temperature 83°F and stained. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and spinnerbaits around brush structure, discharge, docks, main lake, standing timber.Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, live shad, stinkbait around below the dam, inchannels, discharge and main lake. Black and white crappie fair on jigs, minnows around below the dam, brush structure, main lake. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden, McIntosh County.
Robert Kerr: Aug. 26. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 83°F and murky. Black and white crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, coves, points, rocks, tailwater andweed beds. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms around below the dam, in coves, main lake, points, river channel, river mouth, spillway and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, spoons and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, docks, points, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden in Haskell County.
