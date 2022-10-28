Calendar
• Women in the Outdoors Extravaganza, Nov. 3-6, Tenkiller State Park. Instruction, exhibits. Cost for registration is $110 for one person, $160 for two persons, and $225 for three persons. Early-bird registration ends Oct. 4 and is $105, $155, and $220, respectively. Contact: (918) 489-5025, ext. 6 or email at leann.bunn@travelok.com.
Fishing report
Fort Gibson: October 23. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 70°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on jigs, plastic baits, and rogues around main lake, shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and main lake. White bass fair on jigs and slabs below the dam. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: October 23. Elevation is 0.5 ft. below normal, water temperature 70°F and stained. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, and riprap. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam, docks, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure, and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: October 23. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal, water temperature 70°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, minnows, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and worms around brush structure, points, shallows, shorelines, and standing timber. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, and worms around coves, docks, and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, docks, main lake, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: October 23. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 70°F and stained. Largemouth and smallmouth bass slow on jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, points, and riprap. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, and stinkbait around channels, coves, main lake, points, and riprap. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish good on minnows and worms around docks. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: October 21. Oct 28. Elevation is normal (stable), water temperature 67°F and clear. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs and PowerBait around below the dam. Best times are early morning and late evening or during periods of low flow from the dam. Best areas are below the dam and the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: October 22. Elevation is 8 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 70°F and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on jigs, plastic baits, and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, docks, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, live shad, and shad around channels, main lake, and points. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: October 23. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal, water temperature 70°F and stained. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, main lake, shorelines, and standing timber. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, goldfish, minnows, shad, and worms below the dam, main lake, river channel, river mouth, and tailwater. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, main lake, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: October 29. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal (falling), water temperature 45°F and stained. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits and plastic baits fair on cut bait, shad, sunfish around channels, river channel, river mouth. Black and white crappiefair on crankbaits, hair jigs and spoons around discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert Kerr: October 21. Elevation normal (stable), water temperature 68°F and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures and spoons around brush structure, channels, coves, river mouth, tailwater and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish goodon chicken liver, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp and sunfish around channels, main lake and river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Black and white crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures below the dam, brush structure, coves, points, rocks, sandbar and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp game warden in Haskell County.
