Fishing report
From Wildlife Department officials
Fort Gibson: April 27
Level: Above Average
Temp and Clarity: 63, less than 1’ clarity
Bass, Largemouth
Action: Good; Baits: Jigs, Plastics, Spinnerbaits; Locations: Brush structure, Shorelines.
Bass, White
Action: Excellent; Baits: Crankbaits, Grubs, In-line Spinnerbait, Jigs, Sassy Shad; Locations: River Channel.
Crappie, White, Catfish, Channel , Crappie, Black
Action: Good; Baits: Jigs, Minnows; Locations: Brush structure, Docks, Shallows, Shorelines, Standing timber.
Greenleaf: April 27
Elevation: Normal
Water Temp and Clarity: 64, murky.
Bass, Largemouth
Action: Good; Baits: Crankbaits, Plastics, Spinnerbaits; Locations: Flats, Points, Shallows.Crappie, Black, Crappie, White
Action: Fair; Baits: Jigs, Minnows, Spoons; Locations: Brush structure, Docks.
Sunfish, Bluegill
Action: Good; Baits: Minnows, Worms; Locations: Shallows, Shorelines, Standing timber.
Hudson: May 1
Elevation: Normal
Temp and Clarity: 60s and murky
Bass, Largemouth
Action: Fair; Baits: Alabama Rig, Crankbaits, Jigs, Plastics; Locations: Coves, Points.
Crappie, Black, Crappie, White
Action: Fair; Baits: Jigs, Minnows; Locations: Brush structure, Dam, Docks.
Bass, White
Action: Fair; Baits: Crankbaits, Jigs; Locations: Creek channels.
Lower Illinois River: May 1
Elevation: Above Average
Temp and Clarity: 57, murky
Trout, Rainbow
Action: Fair; Baits: In-line Spinnerbait, Powerbait; Locations: Below the dam.
Webbers Falls: April 27
Elevation: Above Average
Temp and Clarity: 65, murky
Catfish, Blue, Catfish, Channel
Action: Good; Baits: Cut Bait; Locations: Below the dam, Flats.
Paddlefish
Action: Good; Baits: Snagging; Locations: Below the dam.
Catfish, Flathead
Action: Good; Baits: Live Bait; Locations: Below the dam.
Eufaula: May 1
Elevation: Normal
Temp and Clarity: Murky, 67 degrees
Crappie, Black, Crappie, White
Action: Excellent; Baits: Jigs, Minnows; Locations: Coves, Creek channels, Rocks, Shallows.
Catfish, Blue, Catfish, Channel
Action: Good; Baits: Goldfish, Hot Dogs, Shrimp, Worms; Locations: Below the dam, Dam, Main lake, Sand bar.
Bass, Striped
Action: Fair; Baits: Jigs, Shad, Small Lures, Top Water; Locations: Below the dam, dam.
Robert S. Kerr: May 1
Elevation: Normal
Temp and Clarity: Murky
Bass, Largemouth
Action: Good; Baits: Jigs, Plastics, Small Lures, Spinnerbaits, Spoons, Top Water; Locations: Brush structure, Coves, Creek channels, Docks, Shorelines, Standing timber, Weed beds.
Catfish, Channel
Action: Fair; Baits: Cut Bait, Jigs, Live Bait, Live Shad, Shad, Stinkbait; Locations: Channels, Creek channels, Dam, River Mouth.
Crappie, Black, Crappie, White
Action: Fair; Baits: Crickets, Jigs, Live Bait, Minnows, Small Lures; Locations: Below the dam, Brush structure, Creek channels, Docks, Shallows, Shorelines, Weed beds.
Results
Greenleaf Lunker Club
Bass jackpot - Friday
1st: Kasey Moreland & Shannon Harris (15.36 lbs)
2nd: Michael Daily & Troy Whitney (13.23 lbs)
3rd: Steven McEver & Chad Ford (11.73 lbs)
Big bass: Moreland & Harris (6.02 lbs)
Next event: Friday, 7-11 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.