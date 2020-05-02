 

 

Fishing report

From Wildlife Department officials

Fort Gibson: April 27

Level: Above Average

Temp and Clarity: 63, less than 1’ clarity

Bass, Largemouth

Action: Good; Baits:  Jigs, Plastics, Spinnerbaits; Locations: Brush structure, Shorelines.

Bass, White

Action: Excellent; Baits:  Crankbaits, Grubs, In-line Spinnerbait, Jigs, Sassy Shad; Locations: River Channel.

Crappie, White, Catfish, Channel , Crappie, Black

Action: Good; Baits:  Jigs, Minnows; Locations: Brush structure, Docks, Shallows, Shorelines, Standing timber.

 

Greenleaf: April 27

Elevation: Normal

Water Temp and Clarity: 64, murky.

Bass, Largemouth

Action: Good; Baits:  Crankbaits, Plastics, Spinnerbaits; Locations: Flats, Points, Shallows.Crappie, Black, Crappie, White

Action: Fair; Baits:  Jigs, Minnows, Spoons; Locations: Brush structure, Docks.

Sunfish, Bluegill

Action: Good; Baits:  Minnows, Worms; Locations: Shallows, Shorelines, Standing timber.

 

Hudson: May 1

Elevation: Normal

Temp and Clarity: 60s and murky

Bass, Largemouth

Action: Fair; Baits:  Alabama Rig, Crankbaits, Jigs, Plastics; Locations: Coves, Points. 

Crappie, Black, Crappie, White

Action: Fair; Baits:  Jigs, Minnows; Locations: Brush structure, Dam, Docks.

Bass, White

Action: Fair; Baits:  Crankbaits, Jigs; Locations: Creek channels.

 

Lower Illinois River: May 1

Elevation: Above Average

Temp and Clarity: 57, murky

Trout, Rainbow

Action: Fair; Baits:  In-line Spinnerbait, Powerbait; Locations: Below the dam.

 

Webbers Falls: April 27

Elevation: Above Average

Temp and Clarity: 65, murky

Catfish, Blue, Catfish, Channel

Action: Good; Baits:  Cut Bait; Locations: Below the dam, Flats.

Paddlefish

Action: Good; Baits:  Snagging; Locations: Below the dam.

Catfish, Flathead

Action: Good; Baits:  Live Bait; Locations: Below the dam.

 

Eufaula: May 1

Elevation: Normal

Temp and Clarity: Murky, 67 degrees

Crappie, Black, Crappie, White

Action: Excellent; Baits:  Jigs, Minnows; Locations: Coves, Creek channels, Rocks, Shallows.

Catfish, Blue, Catfish, Channel

Action: Good; Baits:  Goldfish, Hot Dogs, Shrimp, Worms; Locations: Below the dam, Dam, Main lake, Sand bar.

Bass, Striped

Action: Fair; Baits:  Jigs, Shad, Small Lures, Top Water; Locations: Below the dam, dam.

 

Robert S. Kerr: May 1

Elevation: Normal

Temp and Clarity: Murky

Bass, Largemouth

Action: Good; Baits:  Jigs, Plastics, Small Lures, Spinnerbaits, Spoons, Top Water; Locations: Brush structure, Coves, Creek channels, Docks, Shorelines, Standing timber, Weed beds.

Catfish, Channel

Action: Fair; Baits:  Cut Bait, Jigs, Live Bait, Live Shad, Shad, Stinkbait; Locations: Channels, Creek channels, Dam, River Mouth.

Crappie, Black, Crappie, White

Action: Fair; Baits:  Crickets, Jigs, Live Bait, Minnows, Small Lures; Locations: Below the dam, Brush structure, Creek channels, Docks, Shallows, Shorelines, Weed beds.

 

Results

Greenleaf Lunker Club

Bass jackpot - Friday

1st: Kasey Moreland & Shannon Harris (15.36 lbs)

2nd: Michael Daily & Troy Whitney (13.23 lbs)

3rd: Steven McEver & Chad Ford (11.73 lbs)

Big bass: Moreland & Harris (6.02 lbs)

Next event: Friday, 7-11 p.m.

