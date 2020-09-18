Fishing report
Fort Gibson: September 14. Elevation below normal, water 78 with 1ft. of visibility. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, flukes, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around coves, rocks, and shorelines. Bluegill and green sunfish good on caddis flies, crickets, hair jigs, jigs, small lures, and worms around docks and main lake. Blue and channel catfish fair on live bait and shad around channels, points, and river channel. Late summer and early fall can be some of the most enjoyable times of the year to enjoy the lake. Come catch a fish!! Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: September 9. Elevation normal, water 80 and murky. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk bait, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around docks, rocks, shorelines, and weed beds. Blue catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, hot dogs, shad, and shrimp below the dam, around channels, coves, creek channels, docks, river channel, and river mouth. Catfish can be readily caught on jug lines and cut bait. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and nymphs at 20-25 ft. around brush structure and docks. White bass good around the Blue Bluff area on the northern end of the lake. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: September 13. Elevation normal, water 78 and murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around points. Bluegill sunfish good on jigs and worms around shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: September 17. Elevation above normal, water 80. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and around channels. Largemouth bass fair on small lures on shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and on channels. White crappie slow on minnows around brush structure . Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: September 11. Elevation normal, water 67 and slightly stained from algae blooms. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs, PowerBait, and worms below the dam and around the Watts WMA. Minimal water generation as of late. Report submitted by Jerry Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: September 15. Elevation normal, water 82 and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on jigs and plastics baits around brush structure and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and small lures around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: September 13. Elevation above normal, water 79 and murky. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait below the dam and around the main lake. Flathead catfish fair snagging below the dam. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County
Eufaula: September 11. Elevation above normal, water 82 and turbid. White bass good on crickets, jigs, minnows, and small lures below the dam, and around the dam and main lake. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, hot dogs, shad, and shrimp below the dam, around the dam, river channel, and sandbar. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around coves, docks, main lake, and riprap. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: September 18. Elevation normal, water murky.Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, minnows, crankbaits, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, rocks, sand bar, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, grubs, hot dogs, goldfish, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish, and worms below the dam, around channels, channels, main lake, river mouth, river channel, shorelines and tailwater. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and small lures around coves, points, standing timber, tailwater, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Events
WEEKLY
Saturdays – Greenleaf Bass Jackpot, 7-11 a.m., Greenleaf main dock. Sponsored by Greenleaf Lunker Club. Visit their Facebook page for more information.
AHEAD
Sept. 29 — Ask An Angler Virtual Fishing Course, 1-3 p.m. Tips for targeting warm water species in clear water Oklahoma streams as well as other bodies of water. Online registration required at which time a link to the meeting will be sent. Contact: (405) 990-9753 and register by noon Sept. 28 at https://license.gooutdoorsoklahoma.com/Event/ViewEvent.aspx?id=105093 or see the outdoor calendar at wildlifedepartment.com.
