Greenleaf Bass Jackpot starts Saturdays in March, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., $40 per boat, four-fish limit. More info at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Lake report
Ft. Gibson: April 11. Elevation normal, water 50s and clear. White bass fair on jigs, sassy shad and shad along creek channels and river channel. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam and along the river channel. Largemouth bass slow on jerk baits and spinnerbaits in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: April 11. Elevation normal, water 50s and muddy. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait and live bait below the dam, in coves, around docks and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, docks and shorelines. White bass are being caught in good numbers below the Pensacola Dam. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: April 11. Elevation normal, water high 50s. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits, minnows, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and worms around brush structure, coves, points and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, small lures and worms around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, shad and worms in coves, around docks, flats and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: April 10. Elevation normal, water 57 and clear. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on jigs and sassy shad along creek channels. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and in coves. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and coves. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: April 10. Elevation above normal, water 50 and stained. Crappie fair on jigs, plastic baits and spoons around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits and plastic baits around brush structure, coves, creek channels and rocks. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: April 9. Elevation above normal, water 49 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam. Water flow is still 3800 cfs around the clock due to higher water levels in Tenkiller Lake. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: April 11. Elevation above normal, water 53 and murky. White bass good on crankbaits, hair jigs, jigs, small lures and tube jigs along creek channels, main lake, points and river channel. Lots of white bass are still being caught from Cherokee Landing up to Horseshoe Bend. Camry Creek and Cherokee Landing have been good spots to catch from the bank. Horseshoe Bend and Etta Bend area anglers are still having success from boat and shorelines. Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows, tube jigs and worms around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: April 11. Elevation below normal, water high 50s. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam and along the river channel. Crappie fair on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, small lures and worms around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, shallows and shorelines. Blue catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and worms below the dam, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: April 15. Elevation above normal, water 56-60 and muddy. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, creek channels, points and riprap. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, goldfish, live bait and live shad along channels, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows, Powerbait and spoons around brush structure, creek channels and docks. Lake Eufaula dam is currently closed to fishing due to construction on both the north and south sides. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: April 15. Elevation normal, water murky. White and black crappie good on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures along brush structure, coves, points, rocks, shorelines and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on Caddis flies, drickets, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp and worms around channels, coves, main lake and points. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, coves, points and rocks. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
