NOTEBOOK
Calendar
Sept. 11 — Hunter Education Course, Wagoner Civic Center, 301 S. Grant Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: Ben Haff, ben.haff@odwc.ok.gov or call (918)625-5796.
Oct. 9 — Hunter Education Course, Fort Gibson High School cafeteria, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: Gary Wilcos at gary.wilcox@odwc.ok.gov or call (918) 625-4691.
Fridays — Greenleaf Lunker Club Jackpot, every week, 7-11 p.m. Cost: $40 per boat, four fish limit, 14-inch minimum. There is a yearly $10 membership fee. More information at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Fridays — Hooked on Crappie Jackpot, Toppers Ramp, 5:30-8:30 p.m., registration starts at 4:45 p.m. or at Baitmaster’s Outdoors during the week. Cost: $40. Four-fish limit, 10-inch minimum. Contact: (918) 704-1590 or Fort Gibson Crappie Jackpot on Facebook.
Fishing report
Fort Gibson: August 23. Elevation normal, water 84 with 1 ft. of visibility. Bluegill and green sunfish good on caddis flies, crickets, grasshoppers, grubs, hair jigs, hotdogs, small lures and worms around docks and rocks. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on plastic baits topwater lures early in the morning or during overcast skies around brush structure, docks, main lake and rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live shad in the main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: August 22. Elevation below normal, water 80s and stained. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure and shorelines. White bass good on Alabama rigs and jigs in the main lake and shallows. Blue catfish good on cut bait and live bait along channels, main lake and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: August 23. Elevation normal, water 80s with 1 ft. of visibility. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, lipless baits, minnows, plastic baits and worms in the main lake, around points, shorelines and weed beds. Crappie and bluegill fair on grubs, in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, small lures and worms around docks, main lake and shallows. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, grasshoppers, hotdogs, shad and worms along flats, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: August 26. Elevation above normal, water clear.Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and along channels. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and small lures along shorelines. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Tenkiller: August 23. Elevation normal, water 84 and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, points and shorelines. White bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, live shad, slabs and small lures along channels and flats. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live bait along channels and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: August 23. Elevation normal, water 80s and stained. Striped and white bass slow on flukes, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, lipless baits, live shad, shad, small lures and topwater lures below the dam, along riprap, river channel and tailwater. Blue and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, grasshoppers, hotdogs, live shad, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, river channel and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: August 20. Elevation dropping, water 80 and murky. Striped bass hybrids, white and striped bass slow on jigs, spoons and tube jigs below the dam, in coves, main lake and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, live shad, minnows, stinkbait and worms below the dam and main lake. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish fair on crickets, grasshoppers and worms around brush structure, channels, docks and rocks. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: August 20. Elevation normal, water murky. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and tailwater. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish good on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, small lures and worms below the dam, in coves, around docks, points, sandbars and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
