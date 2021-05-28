Fishing report
Ft. Gibson: May 24. Elevation above normal, water 72 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and live shad in the main lake and around points. White bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, small lures trolling near points, bridges and other main lake areas where shad are concentrating. Green and bluegill sunfish good on caddis flies, crickets, tube jigs and worms around docks and riprap. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: May 22. Elevation above normal, water 65 and stained. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, rocks and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Crappie are still being caught in the shallows. Blue catfish good on cut bait, live shad and shad below the dam, along channels, coves, docks, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: May 24. Elevation above normal, water 69 and murky. Largemouth bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, river mouth and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, shallows and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on cut bait, shrimp and stinkbait in coves and along shorelines. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: May 23. Elevation above normal, water 68 and murky.Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves and along shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait along the river channel. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: May 24. Elevation above normal, water 86. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits along shorelines. Blue catfish excellent on cut bait along channels. Crappie excellent on grubs, jigs and minnows around docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: May 21. Elevation above normal, water 60 and murky. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam. Conditions have somewhat improved but water flow is still 3800 cfs. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: May 23. Elevation rising, water 71 and murky.Largemouth and spotted bass good on jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points and shorelines. White bass good on Alabama rigs, jigs, small lures and spinnerbaits in coves and creek channels. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: May 24. Elevation above normal, water 70 and murky. Blue and flathead catfish good on cut bait, live shad, shad and sunfish below the dam, along channels, coves and shorelines. Striped and white bass fair on hair jigs, jigs and live shad below the dam and along creek channels. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, coves and shorelines. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: May 21. Elevation rising, water 64 and murky.Striped bass hybrids, white, largemouth, smallmouth, spotted, striped bass good on crankbaits, hair jigs, jerk baits, jigs, minnows, small lures, spinnerbaits and tube jigs around brush structure, coves, docks and shallows. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, live bait, live shad, minnows, PowerBait and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, dam, discharge and main lake. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: May 21. Elevation normal, water murky. White and black crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and small lures around brush structure, channels, coves, creek channels, standing timber, tailwater and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, in channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass fair using crankbaits, minnows, plastics, small lures, spinnerbaits and spoons around brush structure, coves, points, rocks, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Calendar
Fridays —Greenleaf Lunker Club Jackpot, every week, 8-11 p.m. Cost: $40 per boat, four fish limit, 14-inch minimum. There is a yearly $10 membership fee. More information at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Fridays — Hooked on Crappie Jackpot, Toppers Ramp, 5:30-8:30 p.m., registration starts at 4:45 p.m. or at Baitmaster's Outdoors during the week. Cost: $40. Four-fish limit, 10-inch minimum. Contact: (918) 704-1590 or Fort Gibson Crappie Jackpot on Facebook.
Tuesdays and Thursdays -- Free Fishing Clinics, Zebco Fishing Pond, Oklahoma Aquarium, Jenks.
Send all items for the outdoor notebook -- events, results of events, etc. — to sports@muskogeephoenix.com or send it by mail to Muskogee Phoenix Sports Faacebook page.
