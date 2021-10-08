Calendar
Oct. 16 — Greenleaf Lunker Club Jackpot Classic, 7-11 a.m. More information and qualifiers at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Fishing report
Fort Gibson: October 4. Elevation normal, water 79 with 1 ft. of visibility. White bass good on in-line spinnerbaits, sassy shad, slabs and tube jigs along flats, main lake and rocks. Windblown shorelines will be hotspots for white bass for the next few weeks. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, shallows and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on live shad along creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: October 2. Elevation above normal, water 70s. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait and live bait below the dam, along channels, docks and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: October 5. Elevation normal, water 70s. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, plastics, sassy shad, spinnerbaits, and worms along coves, docks, points, and shorelines. Crappie and bluegill slow on grasshoppers, minnows, small lures and worms along brush structures, coves, docks, and points. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: October 7. Elevation above average, water 84. Blue catfish fair on cut bait along channels. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastics near shorelines. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: October 8. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, spoons and PowerBait below the dam and Watts Area. Best fishing times are early morning and late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: October 2. Elevation below normal, water 74 and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, points and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: October 5. Elevation normal water 70s and stained. Blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, live shad, shrimp, sunfish, and worms along river channels, tail waters, and below the dam. White and striped bass slow on bill baits, flukes, live shad, sassy shad, small lures, and spoons along riprap, river channels, shorelines, tail waters, and below the dam. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: October 1. Elevation below normal, water 75 and murky. Striped bass hybrids, white and striped bass good on jigs, small lures and spoons below the dam, around docks, main lake and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, live shad, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, discharge and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs at 10-15 ft. below the dam, around docks and main lake. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: October 8. Elevation normal, water murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, hotdogs, minnows, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam and in channels, main lake, river channel and around standing timber. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spoons and spinnerbaits around brush structure, dam, points, rocks, standing timber and weed beds. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and small lures around channels, river hannel, standing timber, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
