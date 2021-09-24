Calendar
Oct. 9 — Hunter Education Course, Fort Gibson High School cafeteria, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: Gary Wilcox at gary.wilcox@odwc.ok.gov or call (918) 625-4691.
Saturdays — Greenleaf Lunker Club Jackpot, every week, 7-11 a.m. Cost: $40 per boat, four fish limit, 14-inch minimum. There is a yearly $10 membership fee. More information at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Ft. Gibson: September 21. Elevation normal, water 81 and not clear. Crappie good on grubs, jigs and minnows along brush structure, docks and rocks. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits and jigs along rocks. White bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs and sassy shad. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: September 18. Elevation below normal, water 80s and stained. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around docks and shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait and live bait along channels, docks and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: September 20. Elevation normal, water 80 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on bill bait, buzz baits, crankbaits, lipless baits, minnows, plastics and small lures along coves, points and weed beds. Crappie slow on crickets, grass hoppers, midges, small lures and worms along docks, points, shorelines, weed beds and under water humps. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: September 23. Elevation below average, water 85. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits along shorelines. Blue catfish fair along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Robert Kerr: Sept. 24. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, shad, minnows, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, in main lake, along river channel and in tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzzbaits, minnows, plastics, small lures, spoons and top water in brush structure, coves, on points, in river mouth, along shorelines and in weed beds. White and black crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures along brush structure, points, rocks, sand bar and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Tenkiller: September 18. Elevation below normal, water 82 and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, points and shorelines. White bass good on crankbaits, jigs, minnows, sassy shad and small lures along channels, flats, points and river channel. Blue and channel catfish fair on live bait and live shad along channels and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: September 20. Elevation normal, water 80s and stained. Blue and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms along riprap, river channel, tail water and below the dam. White bass slow on in-line spinnerbait, lipless baits, live shad, minnows, sassy shad, small lures and top water along riprap, river channel, tailwater and below the dam. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.