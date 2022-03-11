Fishing report
From Wildlife Game Wardens
Fort Gibson
March 7
Water: 40s
Bass action: Slow
Baits: Alabama Rig, Jerk Bait
Locations: Main lake, Points
Crappie action: Fair
Baits: Jigs, Minnows
Locations: Brush structure, and 13-20’
Catfish
Action: Good
Baits: Shad
Locations: Flats, Main lake
Grand
March 6
Elevation: Normal
Water: 40s and Stained
Bass action: Good
Baits: Alabama Rig, Crankbaits, Plastics, Spinnerbaits
Locations: Brush structure, Docks, Points, Shorelines
Catfish action: Fair
Baits: Chicken Liver, Cut Bait, Shad
Locations: Below the dam, Channels, Docks, River Channel
Crappie action: Good
Baits: Hair Jigs, Jigs, Spoons
Locations: Below the dam, Brush structure, Docks
Additional Information:
Paddlefish are moving up the lake towards the river mouth.
Greenleaf
March 7
Elevation:Normal
Water: 40s
Bass action: Fair
Baits: Alabama Rig, Crankbaits, Plastics, Spinnerbaits
Locations: Brush structure, Docks, Points, Shorelines
Catfish action: Fair
Baits: Cut Bait, Hot Dogs, Minnows, Shad, Shrimp, Worms
Locations: Channels, Docks, Shorelines
Crappie
Baits: Hair Jigs, In-line Spinnerbait, Jigs, Minnows, Worms
Locations: Brush structure, Docks, Shorelines
Hudson
March 8
Elevation: Normal
Water: 45 and clear
Crappie action: Fair
Baits: Jigs, Minnows
Locations: Brush structure, Docks
Catfish action: Fair
Baits: Cut Bait, Shad
Locations: Channels, Main lake
Bass action: Fair
Baits: Alabama Rig, Plastics
Locations: Brush structure, Riprap
Tenkiller
March 6
Elevation: Normal
Water: 48 and murky
Crappie action: Good
Baits: Minnows, Tube Jigs
Locations: Brush structure, Docks
Bass action: Good
Baits: Crankbaits, Small Lures, Spinnerbaits
Locations: Channels, Flats, Points
Bass action: Fair
Baits: Alabama Rig, Crankbaits, Plastics
Locations: Brush structure, Channels, Points, Shorelines
Webbers Falls
March 7
Elevation: Below average
Water: 40s and stained
Bass action: Fair
Baits: Alabama Rig, Bill Baits, Flukes, In-line Spinnerbait, Jerk Bait, Lipless Baits, Sassy Shad, Shad, Small Lures
Locations: Below the dam, River Channel, River Mouth, Tailwater
Catfish action: Fair
Baits: Chicken Liver, Cut Bait, Shad, Shrimp, Worms
Locations: Below the dam, River Channel, River Mouth, Shorelines, Tailwater
Crappie action: Slow
Baits: Hair Jigs, Jigs, Minnows, Small Lures
Locations: Brush structure, Coves, Shorelines
