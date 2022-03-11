Fishing report

From Wildlife Game Wardens

Fort Gibson

March 7

Water: 40s

Bass action: Slow

Baits:  Alabama Rig, Jerk Bait

Locations: Main lake, Points

Crappie action: Fair

Baits:  Jigs, Minnows

Locations: Brush structure, and 13-20’

Catfish

Action: Good

Baits:  Shad

Locations: Flats, Main lake

 

Grand

March 6

Elevation: Normal

Water: 40s and Stained

Bass action: Good

Baits:  Alabama Rig, Crankbaits, Plastics, Spinnerbaits

Locations: Brush structure, Docks, Points, Shorelines

Catfish action: Fair

Baits:  Chicken Liver, Cut Bait, Shad

Locations: Below the dam, Channels, Docks, River Channel

Crappie action: Good

Baits:  Hair Jigs, Jigs, Spoons

Locations: Below the dam, Brush structure, Docks

Additional Information:

Paddlefish are moving up the lake towards the river mouth.

Greenleaf

March 7

Elevation:Normal

Water: 40s

Bass action: Fair

Baits:  Alabama Rig, Crankbaits, Plastics, Spinnerbaits

Locations: Brush structure, Docks, Points, Shorelines

Catfish action: Fair

Baits:  Cut Bait, Hot Dogs, Minnows, Shad, Shrimp, Worms

Locations: Channels, Docks, Shorelines

Crappie

Baits:  Hair Jigs, In-line Spinnerbait, Jigs, Minnows, Worms

Locations: Brush structure, Docks, Shorelines

 

Hudson

March 8

Elevation: Normal

Water: 45 and clear

Crappie action: Fair

Baits:  Jigs, Minnows

Locations: Brush structure, Docks

Catfish action: Fair

Baits:  Cut Bait, Shad

Locations: Channels, Main lake

Bass action: Fair

Baits:  Alabama Rig, Plastics

Locations: Brush structure, Riprap

 

Tenkiller

March 6

Elevation: Normal

Water: 48 and murky

Crappie action: Good

Baits:  Minnows, Tube Jigs

Locations: Brush structure, Docks

Bass action: Good

Baits:  Crankbaits, Small Lures, Spinnerbaits

Locations: Channels, Flats, Points

Bass action: Fair

Baits:  Alabama Rig, Crankbaits, Plastics

Locations: Brush structure, Channels, Points, Shorelines

 

Webbers Falls

March 7

Elevation: Below average

Water: 40s and stained

Bass action: Fair

Baits:  Alabama Rig, Bill Baits, Flukes, In-line Spinnerbait, Jerk Bait, Lipless Baits, Sassy Shad, Shad, Small Lures

Locations: Below the dam, River Channel, River Mouth, Tailwater

Catfish action: Fair

Baits:  Chicken Liver, Cut Bait, Shad, Shrimp, Worms

Locations: Below the dam, River Channel, River Mouth, Shorelines, Tailwater

Crappie action: Slow

Baits:  Hair Jigs, Jigs, Minnows, Small Lures

Locations: Brush structure, Coves, Shorelines

