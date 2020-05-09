Fishing report

From Wildlife Department officials

Eufaula: May 8

Elevation: Above Average

Temp and Clarity: Murky, 72

Black, White Crappie

Action: Excellent. Baits:  Crickets, Jigs, Minnows. Locations: Coves, Creek channels, Rocks, Shallows

Blue Catfish

Action: Fair. Baits: Cut Bait, Shad, Shrimp, Worms. Locations: Below the dam, Dam, Main lake.

White Bass

Action: Good. Baits: Jigs, Small Lures. Locations: Below the dam, Dam.

Fort Gibson: May 4

Elevation: Above Average

 Temp and Clarity: 68

Largemouth Bass

Action: Good. Baits: Flukes,Jigs, Plastics, Spinnerbaits. Locations: Shorelines.

Black, White Crappie

Action: Fair. Baits:  Jigs, Minnows. Locations: Shallows, Shorelines. 

Blue, Channel Catfish

Action: Good. Baits:  Minnows, Worms. Locations: Rocks, Shallows, Shorelines.

Additional Information:Fishing is tougher as lake levels continue to drop. Once falling water is stabilized, expect the crappie and largemouth bass to be very active as they continue spawning on the shallow shorelines. Small catfish are also biting very well near areas where anglers are catching spawning crappie and largemouth.

 

Greenleaf: May 6

Elevation: Normal

Temp and Clarity: 65, murky

Largemouth Bass.

Action: Good. Baits:  Crankbaits, Spinnerbaits. Locations: Coves, Shallows.

Black, White Crappie

Action: Good. Baits:  Jigs, Minnows. Locations: Shallows.

 

Hudson: May 4

Elevation: Below Average

Temp and Clarity: 65 and murky

Bass, White, Bass, Striped (Hybrid)

Action: Fair. Baits:  Jigs, Live Bait, Minnows. Locations: Below the dam.

Paddlefish

Action: Good. Baits:  Snagging. Locations: Below the dam.

 

Lower Illinois River: May 8

Elevation: Above Average

Temp and Clarity: 55, murky

Rainbow Trout

Action: Fair. Baits:  In-line Spinnerbait, Powerbait. Locations: Below the dam. Additional Information:Water levels increased again due to rain. Currently running 5000 CFS at time of this report. 

 

Robert Kerr: May 8

Elevation: Normal

Temp and Clarity: Cool and Murky

Largemouth, Smallmouth, Spotted Bass 

Action: Good. Baits:  Buzz Baits, Crankbaits, In-line Spinnerbait, Jigs, Plastics, Small Lures, Spoons. Locations: Brush structure, Coves, Docks, Points, Rocks, Shorelines, Standing timber, Weed beds.

Blue, Channel, Flathead Catfish

Action: Good. Baits:  Chicken Liver, Cut Bait, Dough bait, Live Bait, Live Shad, Powerbait, Worms

Locations: Below the dam, Channels, Coves, Main lake, River Mouth, Shallows, Tailwater

Black, White Crappie

Action: Good. Baits:  Goldfish, Grubs, Jigs, Minnows, Small Lures, Worms

Locations: Below the dam, Brush structure, Docks, Rocks, Shallows, Shorelines, Tailwater, Weed beds

 

Tenkiller: May 3

Elevation: Above Average

Temp and Clarity: 62-65, murky

Largemouth Bass

Action: Good. Baits:  Crankbaits, Plastics, Spinnerbaits. Locations: Docks, Shallows, Shorelines.

Blue Catfish

Action: Good. Baits:  Cut Bait, Sunfish. Locations: Channels.

Black, White Crappie

Action: Good. Baits:  Jigs, Minnows, Small Lures. Locations: Docks, Shallows, Shorelines

 

Webbers Falls: May 8

Elevation: Above Average

Temp and Clarity:65, murky

Blue Catfish

Action: Good. Baits:  Cut Bait, Jigs. Locations: Below the dam, Main lake.

White Bass

Action: Good. Baits:  Jigs. Locations: Below the dam.

 

Results

Greenleaf Bass Jackpot

Friday’s results

1. Kasey Moreland/Shannon Harris (13.17 pounds).

2. Michael Daily/Troy Whitney (9.39).

3. Daniel Cowett & Colby Mullens (8.97).

Big bass: Moreland/Harris (4.42).

Next event: 7-11 p.m. May 15

 

