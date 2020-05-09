Fishing report
From Wildlife Department officials
Eufaula: May 8
Elevation: Above Average
Temp and Clarity: Murky, 72
Black, White Crappie
Action: Excellent. Baits: Crickets, Jigs, Minnows. Locations: Coves, Creek channels, Rocks, Shallows
Blue Catfish
Action: Fair. Baits: Cut Bait, Shad, Shrimp, Worms. Locations: Below the dam, Dam, Main lake.
White Bass
Action: Good. Baits: Jigs, Small Lures. Locations: Below the dam, Dam.
Fort Gibson: May 4
Elevation: Above Average
Temp and Clarity: 68
Largemouth Bass
Action: Good. Baits: Flukes,Jigs, Plastics, Spinnerbaits. Locations: Shorelines.
Black, White Crappie
Action: Fair. Baits: Jigs, Minnows. Locations: Shallows, Shorelines.
Blue, Channel Catfish
Action: Good. Baits: Minnows, Worms. Locations: Rocks, Shallows, Shorelines.
Additional Information:Fishing is tougher as lake levels continue to drop. Once falling water is stabilized, expect the crappie and largemouth bass to be very active as they continue spawning on the shallow shorelines. Small catfish are also biting very well near areas where anglers are catching spawning crappie and largemouth.
Greenleaf: May 6
Elevation: Normal
Temp and Clarity: 65, murky
Largemouth Bass.
Action: Good. Baits: Crankbaits, Spinnerbaits. Locations: Coves, Shallows.
Black, White Crappie
Action: Good. Baits: Jigs, Minnows. Locations: Shallows.
Hudson: May 4
Elevation: Below Average
Temp and Clarity: 65 and murky
Bass, White, Bass, Striped (Hybrid)
Action: Fair. Baits: Jigs, Live Bait, Minnows. Locations: Below the dam.
Paddlefish
Action: Good. Baits: Snagging. Locations: Below the dam.
Lower Illinois River: May 8
Elevation: Above Average
Temp and Clarity: 55, murky
Rainbow Trout
Action: Fair. Baits: In-line Spinnerbait, Powerbait. Locations: Below the dam. Additional Information:Water levels increased again due to rain. Currently running 5000 CFS at time of this report.
Robert Kerr: May 8
Elevation: Normal
Temp and Clarity: Cool and Murky
Largemouth, Smallmouth, Spotted Bass
Action: Good. Baits: Buzz Baits, Crankbaits, In-line Spinnerbait, Jigs, Plastics, Small Lures, Spoons. Locations: Brush structure, Coves, Docks, Points, Rocks, Shorelines, Standing timber, Weed beds.
Blue, Channel, Flathead Catfish
Action: Good. Baits: Chicken Liver, Cut Bait, Dough bait, Live Bait, Live Shad, Powerbait, Worms
Locations: Below the dam, Channels, Coves, Main lake, River Mouth, Shallows, Tailwater
Black, White Crappie
Action: Good. Baits: Goldfish, Grubs, Jigs, Minnows, Small Lures, Worms
Locations: Below the dam, Brush structure, Docks, Rocks, Shallows, Shorelines, Tailwater, Weed beds
Tenkiller: May 3
Elevation: Above Average
Temp and Clarity: 62-65, murky
Largemouth Bass
Action: Good. Baits: Crankbaits, Plastics, Spinnerbaits. Locations: Docks, Shallows, Shorelines.
Blue Catfish
Action: Good. Baits: Cut Bait, Sunfish. Locations: Channels.
Black, White Crappie
Action: Good. Baits: Jigs, Minnows, Small Lures. Locations: Docks, Shallows, Shorelines
Webbers Falls: May 8
Elevation: Above Average
Temp and Clarity:65, murky
Blue Catfish
Action: Good. Baits: Cut Bait, Jigs. Locations: Below the dam, Main lake.
White Bass
Action: Good. Baits: Jigs. Locations: Below the dam.
Results
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot
Friday’s results
1. Kasey Moreland/Shannon Harris (13.17 pounds).
2. Michael Daily/Troy Whitney (9.39).
3. Daniel Cowett & Colby Mullens (8.97).
Big bass: Moreland/Harris (4.42).
Next event: 7-11 p.m. May 15
Got an item? Outdoor notebook runs every Sunday. Items should be submitted by fax at (918) 687-6270, email at sports@muskogeephoenix.com or submitted in writing to the Phoenix at 214 Wall Street during business hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Items must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Thursday for inclusion in the next calendar.
