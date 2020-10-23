Fishing report
Fort Gibson: October 20. Elevation below normal, water 65 with 1 ft. visibility. Lake levels are well below normal. Many boat access locations have been closed due to low water. Use extreme caution while navigating in a vessel. Crappie good on grubs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, shallows, and standing timber. White bass good on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, sassy shad, small lures, spoons, and tube jigs around points and windy shorelines in shallow water with deep water nearby. Blue and channel catfish fair on shad around channels. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: October 19. Elevation normal, water 73 and clear. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and spoons around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait around flats and main lake. Bluegill sunfish fair on jigs, minnows, and worms around docks, shallows, and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: October 22. Elevation above normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on plastics around weed beds. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. White crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: October 16. Elevation normal, water 62 and clear. Rainbow trout and brown trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam and around the Watts area. Fishing is best during periods of low or no flow. Usually early morning or late evening. Brown trout were stocked this week. Reminder that limit on brown trout is only 1 over 20 inches. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: October 19. Elevation normal, water 74 and clear. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and standing timber. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish excellent on crickets, grass hoppers, and worms around docks, rocks, and shorelines. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits, around brush structure, docks, points, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: October 19. Elevation dropping, water 73 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait below the dam and around flats. Flathead catfish good on live bait and snagging below the dam and around flats. Paddlefish fair on snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: October 17. Elevation normal, water 68. White bass good on jigs, minnows, and plastic baits below the dam, around dam and river mouth. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, shrimp, and sunfish below the dam, around the dam, main lake, and sand bar. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around docks. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: October 23. Elevation normal, water murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, hot dogs, minnows, shad, sunfish, and worms below the dam, around main lake, river channel, and tailwater. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and small lures around coves, creek channels, river channel and standing timber. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, grass hoppers, minnows, plastic baits around brush structure, coves, rocks, standing timber, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
