Fishing report
Ft. Gibson: June 22. Elevation normal, water 81 and 1 ft. of clarity. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and topwater lures around docks, riprap and shorelines. Paddlefish slow snagging below the dam. White bass good on crankbaits, grubs, jigs, sassy shad, slabs and spoons in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: June 21. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, flats, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and shad below the dam, along channels, creek channels, docks, main lake, river channel, river mouth, rocks and spillway. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Crappie are in the summer pattern and are being found in good numbers on brush piles. Crappie seem to prefer minnows. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: June 22. Elevation normal, water 78 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on lipless baits and topwater lures around brush structure and flats. Blue and channel catfish good on shad along flats and main lake. Bluegill excellent on worms along shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: June 21. Elevation below normal, water 75 and clearing. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on jigs below the dam. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: June 23. Elevation above normal, water 80s and murky. Largemouth bass good on spinnerbaits and worms around brush structure and in coves. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: June 19. Elevation normal, water 63 and clear. Water flow has begun to cycle at the river. Fishing is good during those periods of low or no flow. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: June 21. Elevation normal, water 83 and murky Largemouth and spotted bass excellent on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and points. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. White bass good on crankbaits and small lures along channels and points. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: June 22. Elevation normal, water 82 and murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures along flats and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish good on shad below the dam. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: June 26. Elevation normal, water 88 and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, small lures around coves, rocks, shorelines and standing timber. Striped bass fair on live bait, live shad, shad and sunfish around and below the dam. Flathead catfish excellent on live bait in covers rocks and shallows. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: June 26. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on minnows, small lures, spinnerbaits, top water on brush structure, shallows, shorelines,standing timber and weed beds. Channel, blue and flathead catfish good on cut bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, stinkbait, sunfish around brush structure, channels, coves, shallows, standing timber, tailwater and weed beds. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, coves, shallows, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in stationed in Haskell County.
Results
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot
Results for Friday June 19th:
1st: Jake Amann & Matt Bunch (16.81 lbs)
2nd: Paul & Shane Pitts (11.94 lbs)
3rd: Marcus Daily & Andrew Askew (10.27 lbs)
Big bass: Amann & Bunch (5.96 lbs)
Next event: Friday, 7-11 p.m., Greenleaf State Park
