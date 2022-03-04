Events
WEEKLY
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot starts Saturdays in March, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., $40 per boat, four-fish limit. More info at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Fishing report
Ft. Gibson: March 1. Elevation normal, water 40s. White bass slow on shad and spoons along the river channel. Blue and channel catfish good on shad along flats, river channel and windy shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and main lake. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: February 25. Elevation normal, water 30s. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks and points. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, punch bait and shad below the dam, along channels, docks and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and spoons below the dam, around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: March 1. Elevation normal, water 40s. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits, minnows, plastic baits and worms around brush structure, coves, docks, points and shorelines. Crappie, white bass and redear sunfish slow on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, small lures and worms around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish slow on chicken liver, hot dogs, minnows, shad and worms in coves, around points and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: February 28. Elevation normal, water 42 and clear. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish good on cut bait along the river channel. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and creek channels. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: February 28. February 28. Elevation below normal, water 45 and murky. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait along channels, flats and river channel. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: February 25. Elevation normal, water 45 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Best times are during periods of low or no flow. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: March 1. Elevation normal, water 40 and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, docks and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: March 1. Elevation below normal, water 40s and stained.Striped and white bass slow on Alabama rigs, bill baits, flukes, jerk baits, lipless baits, sassy shad, shad and small lures around brush structure, channels and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: March 4. Elevation below normal, water 49 and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits and plastic baits around channels, creek channels, docks, main lake and rocks. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, hotdogs, live bait and live shad along channels, river channel main lake and river mouth. Crappie good on jigs, innows, PowerBait and spoons around channels, creek chanlles, docks and main lake. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert Kerr: March 4. Elevation normal, water murky. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows on brush structure, channels, points, rocks and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crickets, hotdogs, minnows, stinkbait, sunfish and worms in creek channels, main lake, river mouth and tailwater. Sunfish fair on grubs, jigs, small lures and worms around coves, creek channels, points, sand bar and weed beds. Report by Logan Shimp,game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Got an event or results from an event? Send to sports@muskogeephoenix.com before 5 p.m. Thursday weekly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.