Greenleaf Bass Jackpot starts Saturdays in March, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., $40 per boat, four-fish limit. More info at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
Fishing report
Ft. Gibson: April 3. Elevation above normal, water 50s and clear. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam and along the river channel. Crappie good on jigs and live bait around brush structure, creek channels and main lake. White bass good on jigs and minnows along creek channels, river channel and shorelines. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: April 5. Elevation normal, water 60s and stained. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, flats, points and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows and worms around brush structure, coves, docks, rocks and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, minnows and shad in coves, around docks, flats and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: April 3. Elevation above normal, water 54 and clear. White bass and striped bass hybrids good on jigs, minnows and sassy shad along creek channels and river channel. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and in coves. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and in coves. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: April 5. Elevation above normal, water 45 and clear. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass slow on jerk baits and plastic baits around brush structure, coves and rocks. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: April 2. Elevation above normal, water 48 and clear.Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait and worms below the dam and Watts area. Water is currently running 3800 cfs around the clock due to recent rains and higher levels in Tenkiller Lake. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: April 3. Elevation above normal, water 53 and murky.Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, points and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. White bass good on crankbaits, small lures and tube jigs along creek channels, flats, main lake, points, river channel and shorelines. The white bass action is picking up in the Etta Bend and Horseshoe Bend areas. Anglers are having success from the bank and from the boats with the fish moving upstream. The white bass fishing should continue to pick up over the next week. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: April 5. Elevation normal, water 60s and stained. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, shad, shrimp and worms below the dam, in coves, main lake, rocks and shorelines. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam, along the river channel and rocks. Crappie fair on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows and worms around brush structure, creek channels, rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: April 8. Elevation above normal, water 55 and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, cjerk baits and plastic baits around brush structure, creek channels, docks, main lake and riprap. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, goldfish, hot dogs, live bait, shad and live shad in channels, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows, punch bait and spoons around brush structure, creek channels, docks, flats and main lake. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: April 8. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on chicken liver, minnows, pipsticks, small lures and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points, rocks, tailwater and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, grubs, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, in main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater., main lake, river channel and river mouth. Black and white crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures near channels, creek channels, rocks and the dam. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
