Greenleaf: Oct. 26. Elevation rising, water 72 and murky. Black and white crappie good on jigs, minnows and spoons in brush structure and near docks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and hotdogs in coves, flats, shallows and on shorelines. Bluegill and sunfish fair using minnows, jigs and worms around brush structure, shallows and shortlines. Report submitted by Josey Branch,
Keystone: Oct. 28. Elevation above average, water clear. White bass good on jigs and small lures on main lake and on points. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Lower Illinois River: Oct. 25. Elevation normal, water 63 and murky. Rainbow grout fair on in-line spinnerbait, powerbait and spoons below the dam and in Watts area. No generation scheduled due to repair work at the dam through Nov. 2. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: Oct. 26. Elevation normal, water 74 and clear. Black and white crappie good on crankbaits, jigs, minnows, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastics and spinnerbaits in brush structure, on points, near rocks and docks, shoreline and standing timber. Bluegill, sunfish and redear good on minnows, small lures, tube jigs and worms around brush structure, docks, rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: Oct. 26. Water 72 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cutbait and hotdogs around flats and below the dam. Flathead catfish good on live bait in flats and snagging below the dam. Paddlefish slow below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
