NOTEBOOK
Fishing report
Ft. Gibson: June 8. Elevation above normal, water 80 and 1 ft. clarity. Good times on this lake right now. Many anglers are enjoying success for a variety of species. Fishing below the dam continues to be effective also for paddlefish, white bass and most catfish. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, rocks, shallows and shorelines. White bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs and trolling in areas with nearby bait fish. Blue and channel catfish excellent on goldfish, live bait, shad, sunfish, juglines, trotlines and drifting with multiple tightlines is effective. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: June 7. Elevation above normal, water low 70s and murky. The lake is still above normal elevation, but it is slowly dropping. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, ,docks, points, rocks and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and shad below the dam, along channels, creek channels, docks, river channel, river mouth and rocks. Catfish are being caught in good numbers below Pensacola Dam. White bass and crappie are being caught in good numbers on minnows and jigs off of docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: June 8. Elevation normal, water 84 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, shallows and standing timber. Bluegill excellent on worms along shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: June 7. Elevation normal, water 74 and stained. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and riprap. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Keystone: June 11. Elevation above normal, water 81. Striped bass good on flukes and sassy shad along channels. Largemouth bass and crappie good on plastics along shorelines and weedbeds. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Bluegill and sunfish good on crickets and small lures on shorelines. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: June 12. Elevation above normal, water 62 and clear River flow remains high. Currently 3,700 CFSas Tenkiller has fallen. Rainbow trout fair on PowerBait, inline spinnerbaits and nymphs below the dam. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Webbers Falls: June 8. Elevation above normal, water 84 and murky. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait and shad below the dam. Flathead catfish good on live shad, snagging and sunfish below the dam. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: June 5. Elevation above normal, water 85. Blue and flathead catfish excellent on live bait along rocks, shallows and noodling holes (no hooks). White bass good on Alabama rigs, crickets, jigs and small lures in the main lake, around points, riprap and shallows. Striped bass fair on shad, small lures and topwater lures below the dam and along the dam. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: June 12. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, small lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, river channel, stnading timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hotdogs, minnows, jigs and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake and river mouth. Black crappie good on goldfish, jigs, minnows in brush structure, shallows, shorelines, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Results
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot
From June 5
1. Kasey Moreland & Shannon Harris (20.98 lbs)
2. Troy Whitney & Michael Daily (13.01 lbs)
3. Robert Campbell & Jesse Morgan (10.74 lbs)
Big bass: Moreland & Harris (6.33 lbs)
Events
Fridays, 7-11 p.m.: Greenleaf Bass Jackpot, Greenleaf Lake. Cost is $40 per boat, 4 fish limit, 14” minimum. There is a $10 yearly membership fee per person.
June 18-20 — Bassmaster Bass Pro Shops, Three Forks Harbor. Daily takeoffs will be at 6 a.m. from Three Forks Harbor and weigh-ins on Days 1 and 2 will be held at the same location at 1 p.m. The Day 3 weigh-in will also be held at Three Forks Harbor, but with a later start time of 2 p.m.Out
