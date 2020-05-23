After a rainout on the scheduled opener, Outlaw Motor Speedway had 106 cars in four classes before a near capacity grandstand Friday night as racing returned to the Wainwright track.
Dale Richardson was the winner in the Grand National race with Johnny Coats second.
Tyler Wolff and Jared Russell were 1-2 in the A Modifieds.
In Pure Stock, Wesley Bourne, Tyler Lacy and Chad Abernathy were 1-2-3 in the A feature, while Phillip Blair, Branndon Hogard and Ryan Smith were 1-2-3 in the B feature.
In B Modifieds, Clint Johnson won followed by Tyler Kirkwell and Ted Holt Jr. rounding out the top three.
Michael Harback and Neil Johnston each won B features.
Racing will continue Friday with the second regular points race.
