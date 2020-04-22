Outlaw Motor Speedway's scheduled May 1 re-opening will be delayed until May 15, as reported on its Facebook page Wednesday night.
May 15 is the date of the second phase of Gov. Kevin Stitt's plan to reopen the state for business. Phase two would involve allowing weddings and funerals with more than 10 people, non-essential travel re-opening, organized sports =and bars being able to re-open so long as they limit the number of occupants to allow for social distancing.
