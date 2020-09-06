Place, driver, car number and start position. Heat winners in bold.
USRA B Mods
1. Ted Holt Jr., Broken Arrow, UFO (12). 2. Brennon Lacy, Bixby, 14 (10). 3. Dale Drieth, Yukon, 17 (3). 4. Randiel Goins, Chouteau, 61R (11). 5. James Little, Tulsa, 14L (15). 6. Robert Page, Muskogee, 38 (17). 7. Dalton Ragsdale, Muskogee, 22 (7). 8. Chris Dugan, Muskogee, 83D (1). 9. Leroy Cook, Tulsa, 501 (4). 10. Dustin Leatherman, Musiogee, 77 (5). 11. Daniel Tarkington, Checotah, 2 (8). 12. Michael Hornbadk, Muskogee, 25*, (6). 13. Cole Carpenter, Muskogee, 6 (2). 14. Kyle Slader, Muskogee, 19S (9). DNS: Andrew Sands, Checotah, 11S (16); Billy Arnold, Chouteau, 16 (18); Gene Pearce, Broken Arrow, 43 (14); Chris Pearce, Broken Arrow (42), 13.
Factory Stock
1. Klayton Campbell, Tulsa, 92 (4). 2. Jason Sperry, Tulsa, UFO (14). 3. Kevin Lacy, Bixby, 7 (10). 4. Clint Wooldbright, Fayetteville, Ark., 19 (7). 5. Mike Wiseman, Muskogee, DT1 (9). 6. Tyler Lacy, Glenpool, 97 (11). 7. Dan Parks, Muskogee, 61 (1). 8. Levi Sullins, Wainwright, 42 (6). 9, Mike Moschak, Muskogee, 25 (15). 10. Charls Bumgarner, Muskogee, 100 (18). 11. Richard Marrow, Indianola, 82 (2). 12. Juan Diaz, Braggs, 112 (19), 13. Graci Williams, Fort Gibson, 11W (5). 14. Anthony Shepherd, 420 (3). 15. Lane Frailey, Chouteau, 14 (21). 16. Wesley Mackey, 21 (16). 17. Tristan Wilson, 9 (17). 18. Brandon Hogard, Yukon, 7H (8). DNS: Newton Ceat, Indianola, 4G (12); Rodney Cantrell, Muskogee, 21C (13). Wesley Bourne, Cameron, 5 (20).
Sooner Late Models
1. Damien Patocka, Enid. 2. Ryan Lowe. 3. Eddie Tidwell. 4. Zach Nickell. 5. Gary Lowe. 6. Wayne Bush. 7. Eric Brill. 8. Kip Hughes. 9. Hayden Ross. 10. Phil Sager. 11. Cliff Morrow. 13. Garrett Connell. 13. Sloppy Hogg. 14. Bobby McGehee Jr. 15. Sammy Wilson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.