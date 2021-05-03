Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.