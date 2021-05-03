Outlaw Motor Speedway
Friday's results
Late Models
1. 49-Justin Wells, Aurora, Mo. 2. 11-Steve Johnson, Joplin. Mo. 3. 4-Cody Jolly, Jasper, Mo. 4. 28- Kylan Garner, Seminole, Mo. 5. 15A-Mike Anderson, Muskogee. 6. 26G-Glen Powell, Nixa, Mo. 7. 23-Mark Simon, Buffalo, Mo. Did not finish: 8. 88-Isaac Keepper, Galena, Mo.; 9. USA1-Chris Hawkins, Neosho, Mo. Did not start: 10. 7- Cole Wells, Aurora, Mo.
Heat winners: Wells.
Modifieds:
A Feature: 1. 91-Joe Duvall, Claremore, 2. 20-Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas. 3. 65-Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan. 4. 151-Lucas Gibbs, Udall, Kan. 5. 24M-Manuel Williams Jr., Fouke, Ark. 6. 7D-Jake Davis, Hackett, Ark. 7. 12H-Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. 8. 127-Andy Morris, Fort Gibson. 9. 7H-Brett Hansen, Fort Gibson. 10. 31M-Travis Mosley, Batesville, Ark. 11. 17-Ray Long, Stilwell, 12. 73-Jay Arnold, Haskell. 13. 49-Cole Wells, Aurora, Mo. 14. 89-Tate Cole, Fort Gibson. 15. 99-Jared Baird, Norman. 16. 2-Patrick Goodnight, Fort Gibson. Did not finish: 17. 17JR-Drake Long, Stilwell. 18. 24-Manuel Williams Sr., Fouke, Ark. 19. 10-Kyle Schmidt, Lowell, Ark. Did not start: 4M-Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas.
B Feature (top eight transfer): 1. 17JR-Drake Long, Stilwell. 2. 49-Cole Wells, Aurora, Mo. 3, 17-Roy Long, Stilwell. 4. 2-Patrick Goodnight, Fort Gibson. 5. 99-Jared Baird, Norman. 6. 73-Jay Arnold, Haskell. 7, 24-Manuel Williams, Fouke, Ark. 8. 4M-Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas. 9. 64P-Robert Pierce, Seminole. Did not finish: 10. 84X-Henry Dry, Fairland. Did not start: 27H-Dylan Glass, Ennis, Texas; USA1-Chris Hawkins, Neosho, Mo.; 67-Danny Padilla, Owasso; 64Jay Sale, Edmond; 47-Jack Surtain, Terrell; 27-Greg Skaggs, Broken Arrow.
Heat winners: Mosley, Hansen, Sanders.
B Modifieds
1. 2-Daniel Tarkington, Checotah. 2. 22-Dalton Ragsdale, Muskogee. 3-25*-Michael Hornback, Muskogee. 4. 118-Logan Ellis, Wagoner. 5. 94-Dustin Leatherman, Muskogee. 5. 16-Billy Arnold, Chouteau. 7. 32-Frank Huff, Colcord. 8. 17-Dale Drieth, Yukon. Did not finish: 9. 114-Brennon Lacy, Bixby. 10. 26H-Haydeh Holzman, Ozark, Ark. 11. 94X-Wyatt O’Neal, Muskogee. Did not start: 96-Austin Crowder, Muskogee; 84-Caden Ellis, Wagoner; 1-Ted Holt Sr., Broken Arrow; 0-Kort Morgan, Muskogee.
Heat winners: Tarkington, Ellis.
Factory Stock
1. 19-Clint Woolbright, Fayetteville, Ark. 2. 7A-Ben Moore, Muskogee. 3. DT1-Mike Wiseman, Muskogee. 4. 8R-James Waltman, Fort Gibson. 5. 8H-Jaylen Hardbarger, Hulbert. 6. 7M-Austin Mackey, Alma, Ark. 7. 18-Kyler Mackey, Alma, Ark. 8. 7-Brandon Hogard, Yukon. 9. 82-Richard Marrow, Indianola. 10. 16J- Dustin Jiumper, Colcord. 11. 43-Robert Larue, Oktaha. 12. 4G-Newton Ceat, Indianola.
Did not finish: 13. 77-Hunter Ford, Okay. 14. 12S-Seth Eldridge, Checotah. 15. 18M-Keith Martin, Colcord 16.. 39J-Robert Southerland. 17. 5-Keith Heaslet, Indianaola. 18. 112-Juan Diaz, Braggs. 19. 7MA-Anthony Martin, Twin Oaks. 20. 21-Wes Mackey, Braggs.
Did not start: 30-Bradly Savoie, Perry; 97-Tyler Lacy, Glenpool; 100-Charles Bumgarner, Muskogee.
Heat winners: Wiseman, Mackey, Woolbright.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.