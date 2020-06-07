The All-Star Circuit of Champions sprint car special Saturday at Outlaw Motor Speedway was postponed to Tuesday after a rain delay of nearly 3 hours made track conditions unworkable. Racing starts at 8 p.m.

In  Factory Stock, Mike Crumrine went from seventh in his heat to winning the A Feature in Factory Stock after finishing second in the B Feature. Juan Diaz won that. Tim Walsh, Mark Martin and Keith Heasley were 2-3-4 in the A Feature.

In Modifieds, Dalton Clay won the A Feature with Jared Russell second and George Martin third. Johnny Bone Jr. was fourth. Clay and Martin were heat winners.  Cody King won the A Feature in B-Mods, with Michael Hornback II, Daniel Tarkington and Dalton Ragsdale 2-3-4. Colby Kasinger won the B Feature. Ragsdale and Tarkington were heat winners. The B Mods will be part of the card Tuesday.

Super Stock saw Ty Evans win the A Feature, followed by Justin Green, Andy Morris and Chuck Bumgarner. Morris and Colby Atherton won the heat races. Atherton fell to 16th in the feature. 

