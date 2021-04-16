Outlaw Motor Speedway’s first night of racing this season is delayed again by weather. Friday’s races, which included OCRS sprints, are canceled and a planned makeup on Sunday was altered by conflicts with another track’s schedule involving sprint cars.
OCRS will be made up at a later date. Also, the scheduled bike giveaway is now May 7.
Next Friday is the Azalea Nationals with Cash Money Late Models plus all weekly classes. On Saturday, the event will move to Thunderbird Speedway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.