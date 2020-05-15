Torrential rains have washed out tonight's opening races at Outlaw Motor Speedway.
The opener is now Friday, May 22.
97, died 5/14/2020. Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m., Mon. 5/18/2020 at the Kelley Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Hunn, Black & Merritt Funeral Home & Crematory.
Jackie "Jack" Hardin was born May 15, 1936 in Muskogee, Oklahoma to parents, James A. and Barbara Cook Hardin. Jack passed away peacefully at home in La Marque, Texas with loving wife, Patsy, and best friend and nurse, Mandy by his side on May 13, 2020. He is preceded in death by father, mot…
