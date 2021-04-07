Outlaw Motor Speedway begins its second season on Friday.
Initially opening in 2003, OMS re-opened last season after a several year shut down and navigated a full season despite the pandemic.
Attendance was free, and it will be free again this year.
All regular classes will go Friday as a month of racing includes the Oil Capital Racing Series sprint cars on April 16 and the Azalea Nationals April 23 featuring the Cash Money Late Models. All weekly classes will be a part of each night’s events.
Kids will have the opportunity to bring their bicycles and compete against each other during intermission. Every winner will receive a voucher for free candy and drink from the concession.
Gates open at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 7:30. Racing will start at 8 p.m.
