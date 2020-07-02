Where: Outlaw Motor Speedway.

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday regular points races.

Admission: Free.  U.S. 69 at Wainwright exit

Current points leaders:

Modified: 1. 5*, Dalton Clay, Muskogee, 402. 2. 15, George Martin, Fort Smith, Ark., 311. 3. 4R, Jared Russell, Wagoner, 294. 4. 49, Kayden Menasco, McAlester, 283.

B-Modified: 1. 2, Daniel Tarkington, Checotah, 375. 2. 510, Cody King, Fanshawe, 324. 3. 55, Kyle Slader, Muskogee, 318. 4. 25*, Michael Hornback II, Muskogee, 316.

Super Stock:1. 127, Andy Morris, Okay, 381. 2. 55, Chuck Bumgarner, Muskogee, 350. 3. 327, Dale Richardson, 345. 4. 1X, Colby Altherton, Bartlesville, 342.

Factory Stock: 1. 5, Wesley Bourne, Cameron, 309. 2. 25, Mike Moschak, Muskogee, 301. 3. 2K, Mike Keever. Dewey, 273. 4. 327, Dale Richardson, Muskogee, 271. 

