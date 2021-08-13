Outlaw Motor Speedway announced Friday on its Facebook page that Ryan and Jodi Lowe will become owners/operators in January 2022.
Teresa and Gary Clay had repurchased the dirt racing track located south of Muskogee on U.S. 69 at the Wainwright exit and restarted racing in 2020. They were original owners when the track was built in 2003 and sold it to Danny Womack in 2008. The track was shuttered under then-owner John Fiore in 2016.
Car counts had been lower than typical in recent weeks. Fifty raced in four divisions last week. The track has offered free grandstand admission the past two years, using concession revenue and car count/pit passes for revenue.
Tonight's racing was canceled this week, citing a lack of available staff. The announcement stated they planned on resuming racing next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.