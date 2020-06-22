Dalton Clay of Muskogee won his third feature in Modifieds Friday at Outlaw Motor Speedway.
Clay, with a 91-point lead in the division and who won one of the two heat races, was followed by Brendon Gemmill of Goddard, Kan., and Chris Henigan of Marshall, Texas. Cody Jolly of Jasper, Mo., was fourth in the 16-car stack. Sean Gaddis, who was 13th, was the other heat winner.
Muskogee driver Kyle Slader took the feature in B Modifieds. Cody King of Fanshawe was second, points leader Daniel Tarkington of Checotah third and Clint Johnson of Neosho, Mo., fourth among 22 starters. Johnson and Muskogee's Michael Hornback, who wound up 11th, were heat winners.
Muskogee's Dale Richardson, Brad Savoie of Perry and James Walkman of Fort Gibson were 1-2-3 in the 19-car Factory Stock feature. Richardson was coming off a heat win and Mike Keever of Dewey, the other heat win entry, didn’t finish the A Feature.
Bartlesville's Colby Atherton was a repeat winner in the Super Stock feature. Points leader Andy Morris of Okay, Richardson and A.J. Smith of Gentry, Ark., followed among eight drivers. Atherton won the heat.
The Lucas Oil Midwest Late Models are at the track Thursday. Start time is 7:30 p.m. Grandstand tickets are $20, 12-under are free. Pit passes are $40.
Current points leaders:
Modified
1. 5*, Dalton Clay, Muskogee, 402. 2. 15, George Martin, Fort Smith, Ark., 311. 3. 4R, Jared Russell, Wagoner, 294. 4. 49, Kayden Menasco, McAlester, 283. 5. 7H, Brett Hansen, Fort Gibson, 257.
B-Modified
1. 2, Daniel Tarkington, Checotah, 375. 2. 510, Cody King, Fanshawe, 324. 3. 55, Kyle Slader, Muskogee, 318. 4. 25*, Michael Hornback II, Muskogee, 316. 5. 42, Chris Pearce, Coweta, 312.
Super Stock
1. 127, Andy Morris, Okay, 381. 2. 55, Chuck Bumgarner, Muskogee, 350. 3. 327, Dale Richardson, 345. 4. 1X, Colby Altherton, Bartlesville, 342. 5. 64, Dan Leatherman, Muskogee, 219.
Factory Stock
1. 5, Wesley Bourne, Cameron, 309. 2. 25, Mike Moschak, Muskogee, 301. 3. 2K, Mike Keever. Dewey, 273. 4. 327, Dale Richardson, Muskogee, 271. 5. 14, Billy Durosette, Muskogee, 259.
