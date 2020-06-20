Dalton Clay won his third feature in Modifieds Friday at Outlaw Motor Speedway.
Clay, who won one of the two heat races, was followed by Brendon Gemmill and Chris Jernigan. Cody Jolly was fourth in the 16-car stack. Sean Gaddis, who was 13th, was the other heat winner.
Kyle Slader took the feature in B Modifieds. Cody King was second, Daniel Tarkington third and Clint Johnson fourth among 22 starters. Johnson and Michael Hornback, who wound up 11th, were heat winners.
Dale Richardson, Brad Savoie and James Walkman were 1-2-3 in the 19-car Factory Stock feature. Richardson was coming off a heat win and Mike Keever, the other heat win entry, didn’t finish the A Feature.
Colby Atherton was a repeat winner in the Super Stock feature. Andy Morris, Richardson and A.J. Smith followed among eight drivers. Atherton won the heat.
The Lucas Oil Midwest Late Models are at the track Thursday. Start time is 7:30 p.m. Grandstand tickets are $20, 12-under are free. Pit passes are $40.
