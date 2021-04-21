The area’s two dirt racing tracks are combining forces for a two-night show starting Friday.
The Azalea Nationals get underway Friday at Outlaw Motor Speedway, then moves to Thunderbird Speedway on Saturday.
The three-eighths oval at Outlaw, off U.S. 69 at the Wainwright exit for the unfamiliar, will try for the third straight Friday to open its 2021 season. Rain has delayed that the past two weeks. The half-mile in the old Stockyards will take over on Saturday.
A Modifieds, B Modifieds and Factory Stocks will run at both places. But featured will be the Cash Money Late Models. That touring class will feature $1,000 to win, $325 to start with $60 entry fee at both locations. Other payouts will be standard with both tracks.
The Cash Money circuit started in 2018 and is a less-costly circuit for drivers throughout Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma as compared other widely applied series.
Gates open at 5 p.m., hot laps at 7:30 and racing at 8 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, pits open at 4 p.m. gates at 5 p.m. and racing at 7:30 p.m.
Cost at both locations is $10 general admission. Outlaw has free admission for 13-under.
Pit passes are $35 at Thunderbird with 6-under free in either pits or grandstands.
Outlaw is running a season-long schedule. Regular points race nights are free at the track. Due to the special event status of this weekend, both applied admission fees. Thunderbird is running a series of specials throughout the spring and summer into the fall.
