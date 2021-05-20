Outlaw Motor Speedway won't race Friday due to the week-long rain that has made the track unworkable.
Racing resumes next Friday.
86, retired teacher passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 in Eufaula, Ok. Funeral Service 1 PM Friday, May 21, 2021 at Free Will Baptist Church in Checotah. Burial at Greenlawn Cemetery. Garrett Family Funeral Service-Checotah.
age 70, died Tuesday May 18, 2021. Services 1:00 pm Saturday May 22, 2021 at Christian Chapel under the direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home.
Mr. Robert L. Jenkins, in his 82nd year, left us Thursday, May 20, 2021 from Okmulgee, Oklahoma. Service arrangements for Mr. Jenkins are pending with the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Okmulgee. biglowfunerals.com
Mr. Floyd Vann, III, in his 71st year, left us on Tuesday from Tulsa, Oklahoma. Service arrangements for Mr. Vann are pending with the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Elnora Sneed, in her 80th year, left us Thursday, May 13, 2021. You may visit her Friday, 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Graveside Ceremony Saturday, 10:00 AM, Greenhill Cemetery, Muskogee. biglowfuneral.com
