Outlaw Motor Speedway announced Thursday that the 2021 race season will again provide free general admission on all events.

In addition, Factory Stock, B-Modified and Economy Modifieds will be weekly classes. Sprint cars, A-Mods and Late Models will rotate weeks. Also to run weekly, a junior kids class mini-stock on the small track.

Special events will be operated by the track, an official said. Those too will be free. 

The schedule will be announced at a later date. 

Outlaw reopened this spring after shuttering the track in 2016.

