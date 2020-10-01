Outlaw Motor Speedway announced Thursday that the 2021 race season will again provide free general admission on all events.
In addition, Factory Stock, B-Modified and Economy Modifieds will be weekly classes. Sprint cars, A-Mods and Late Models will rotate weeks. Also to run weekly, a junior kids class mini-stock on the small track.
Special events will be operated by the track, an official said. Those too will be free.
The schedule will be announced at a later date.
Outlaw reopened this spring after shuttering the track in 2016.
