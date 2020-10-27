For Muskogee High’s football squad on Tuesday, the remainder of the high school football season boiled down to what is now a four-day window in mid-November, one that only became possible with the Oklahoma Secondary School’s Activities Association declaring last week that all teams will be eligible for the playoffs this year, simply by enduring a pandemic-ravaged season.
Athletic director Jason Parker told the Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon that due to increased COVID-19 numbers and consequently contact tracing, “we are done for the rest of the regular season, and will make a decision on the postseason at a later time.”
Contact tracing means an individual was within six feet for 15 minutes or more of a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
While Parker declined to give the numbers involved, Watkins said with positive tests, quarantine and the kids out due to injury, it left him with “about 21 kids.”
That’s not quite the Class A numbers of some teams. It's also, as Watkins said, a number that determined not whether the team could compete, but play safely.
"Are you having to move kids around to play an offensive or defensive line position that aren't offensive or defensive linemen, or take a running back or quarterback who have never played the position?" he explained.
Those 21, the head coach said, will now be in study hall instead of athletics during this period.
The decide date of playing on is Nov. 10. The come-one, come-all playoffs begin that weekend and while some, including winless Putnam City West, have take the opt-out option given by the OSSAA, is it realistic to think a team that’s been off the field for 20 days can prepare in three days for either the top seed or the runner-up from the western district of Class 6AII?
“Well, there have been people all year who have taken two weeks off and come back and played,” Watkins said.
The Roughers at 0-6, had already had Putnam City West cancel on them due to county numbers, then due to their in-school numbers, Bixby last week. The latest decision wipes out Friday’s homecoming against Tulsa Washington, next week’s planned makeup with Putnam City West and the road finale at Ponca City a week from Friday.
They’re not by themselves.
Enough have canceled that 37 of the 44 districts in 6A through C will be determining playoff order on rankings instead of the customary round-robin schedule. Those cancellations were not always on the same criteria.
Watkins isn’t second-guessing how the state-wide process has taken shape.
“I’m not sure the OSSAA wanted to stick their neck out and that’s not bad-mouthing them. I mean, you have the highest level of the NCAA where you had two conferences that didn’t believe the same thing that the three others did until they started getting pressure from alumni and others and it came down to money,” he said, referring to the Big 12, SEC and ACC deciding to play while the Big Ten and Pac-12 initially deciding to postpone until the spring.
“Look at the pros. How many times have the New England Patriots shut down their facility? What is the right answer? Who knows.”
The decision ends a difficult 2020 regular season that began with the loss of three players due to injury who had offers or were being significantly recruited by Division I squads.
“Frustrated that we don’t get to finish,” senior Antonio Zapata said. “Wish it would just go back to normal.”
Tickets purchased for Friday’s home contest will be refunded via the Muskogee Athletic Department. Individuals who have purchased tickets should contact the Muskogee Athletic Department at (918) 684-3700 ext 1764.
On a positive note, the unbeaten freshman and eighth-grade teams host Tulsa Washington on Thursday with conference championships on the line at 6 and 7:30 p.m., respectively.
The homecoming coronation ceremony will now be a virtual event.
This story was updated from its original.
