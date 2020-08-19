The Muskogee Public Schools Athletic Department’s Rougher Youth Sports Academy (RYSA) will hold a parent meeting for families interested in flag football on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 6 p.m. inside the Muskogee High School Auxiliary Gym.
RYSA is a partnership between Muskogee Public Schools Athletic Department and the Muskogee Police Department. A highly organized and dynamic programming for elementary and middle age school students, RYSA helps develop positive habits (health/wellness, social/emotional skills, and character development) as well as sport-specific skills at an early age in a convenient location.
Students from all over the Muskogee community including other districts are welcome to participate. The league will be facilitated with minimal cost to Muskogee families with practices ranging from one to two nights per week.
For more information contact Lou Dawkins at lou.dawkins@roughers.net.
