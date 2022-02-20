Paul Bell, the longest tenured head football coach in Eufaula High School history at 18 seasons, died Saturday, the family announced on Facebook. He was 89.
According to his Facebook page, Bell had been hospitalized recently due to complications from pneumonia.
Bell’s name adorns the stadium in which he coached. During his tenure, he mentored four who would wind up being college All-Americans — all at the University of Oklahoma — former congressman J.C. Watts and the Selmon brothers, Lee Roy, Dewey and Lucious, during which he had one semifinal appearance. Lee Roy, the youngest of the three brothers, died in 2011.
"He was a friend, mentor and somebody who really cared for you and did so for every player under him," said Dewey Selmon. "The lessons he passed along, whether on the football field, classroom, the shop classes he taught, they all came to reality for us as we lived our lives.
"It's a sad loss, but one you look at and are joyous that he was a part of our lives."
Lucious Selmon remembered his consistency in who he was from the first time he met him as a seventh-grader.
"From that time forward he was steady and constant in what he wanted from you,” he said. “He had his rules and he respected you in a way that you wanted to do exactly what he asked.
“I put a trunk together in his shop class and I wasn’t doing a very good job of it. He got with me and helped me on running the router and saw and all and my mom kept that trunk until she passed and it’s still in our family."
Bell won 110 games over 18 seasons, also an all-time high in Eufaula football lore, but that number came in an era where only one school per district made the playoffs. He left Eufaula in 1979 and also coached at Hugo and Holdenville.
He resided in Eufaula.
“Ironhead Nation has lost a great, great man,” Larry Newton, current Eufaula head football coach, posted on Facebook. “Coach Paul Bell had so much of an impact in a community that he loved. I as a head coach have always wanted our teams to have that Coach Bell toughness. I always strived to do the things that Coach Bell would be proud of. Mr. Maroon will be missed.”
Newton’s father, Larry Newton Sr., played through the 1967 season for Bell and is on his son’s staff now.
“His enthusiasm to build into you the pride of what it meant to be from Eufaula and be an Ironhead defined him as a person. He always said when he died he was going to have a maroon headstone,” Newton Sr. said of Bell.
Ray Grandstaff played one season of football with Bell while the two attended Northeastern State. Their friendship began there and transcended two stints as head coach of archrival Checotah, the first from 1969-73 and the last during Bell's final two seasons at Eufaula in 1978 and 1979.
"The first time there he had two of the Selmons running out of his backfield," Grandstaff said. "We hadn't been good for a while and we got beat like a drum that first year.
"So I went down and had a talk with him. I said 'Paul, we're 12 yards apart, we have the same kind of people, our school systems are about the same. What's the difference in your guys and my guys?'
"He told me 'first of all, if we lose a game on Friday our players aren't sure the sun is coming up on Saturday morning. Your guys know it will. Whatever's necessary to do to change that, you have to."
Grandstaff said he learned how he'd send kids out to salvage yards to get fly wheels and showed him how to convert them into plates for weight lifting.
"He might not have been a great Xs and Os guy but no one I knew got his kids more emotionally ready for battle than he did," Grandstaff said. "People used to think how could a coach from Checotah and a coach from Eufaula be such good friends. He was a friend, he was my best friend."
A memorial service will be set at a later date.
This story may be further updated.
