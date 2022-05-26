To understand what De’Riayah Lee accomplished in 44.75 seconds on a bright spring May afternoon in Ardmore, you have to look at it in terms of years.
Don Mayes, who first came across this year’s Phoenix Female Athlete of the Year and first state track champion from Muskogee since 2002 as part of his No Speed Limit track program, recalls a kid struggling with some issues in school who needed the positive structure of his group as a summer bridge into the following school year.
“Her dad (Kevin Lee) came to me. He was working 12-hour shifts and wanted to make sure she got to practice and had a ride to the out of town meets,” he said.
Mayes assured him she would, and the seeds to what blossomed were planted.
Fast-forward to Craig Perry’s arrival as track coach at Muskogee High School.
“I saw a pretty private person,” he remembers observing of Lee. “She’s got this hard shell but a huge heart. To find it you have to earn her trust, and that’s fair with anyone.
“I’d say the first year between us was pretty rocky. We’ve come to realize who each other are and have an understanding of things, and it’s blossomed into a great relationship.”
To Lee, that trust was key.
It inspired her to write an essay about the impact of a coach-athlete connection, how an “awful-tempered” athlete learned the value of a caring connection, not only with training but also the overall life in general of an athlete including their education, character and goals.
“It takes time to know and be comfortable around a new coach,” she recalled. “That trust gained more from me.
“But I also learned it’s not only a coach’s job to get you better. You’ve got to put yourself into it and if you’re doing something wrong, you have to fix it for yourself.”
Sometimes, the fix is adversity beyond one’s control.
After COVID canceled her freshman year of competition in 2020, she returned as a sophomore and encountered a hip injury involving a slipped disc. She finished 11th at state that year. From that point, her focus was on overcoming that.
“I can’t be hurt during my junior season. I don’t want anyone looking at me like that. I’ve got to get better,” she remembers thinking. “My mindset was so much stronger. I’m a winner. I love to win.”
That’s the mindset that Perry saw emerge.
“She’s intrinsically motivated. She’s the reason why she’s successful, 99 percent of it,” he said. “We’re there to steer these athletes in a direction. But she and anyone else have to do the work.
“In her case, she had to make the decision to be great. She has always wanted to be good, but I don’t think she knew how to be good. I look at my role as an architect, I write the workouts, I do the blueprints, she does all the work. She deserves all the credit.”
What Perry also did was unify a group of boys coaches and girls coaches into a team of coaches specializing in different areas of the sport rather than gender. That was embraced fully, said Angie Hillmon, a veteran girls track coach, and its renewed a spirit she was a part of going to school there.
“As a former athlete myself, the 1980s at Muskogee were rolling years,” said Hillmon.
“Our complete staff is the best it has ever been. The concern left is whether the athlete determines if they themselves are ready for the process of becoming great. Many have concerns of the work that has to be done to get to that point for success.
“DeRiayah’s accomplishment shows that MHS women can still dominate snd show passion.”
And Hillmon’s concern is why Lee took on her own leadership role.
“We have lunch together and she’ll tell me, ‘we’re going to do this and do our best at practice that day and before the meet, we’re going to beat these times,” said Rakiya Lang, one of Lee’s closest friends and a member of the team. “Her mindset, it motivates me.”
Lee picks up on those who weren’t motivated.
“I saw a lot of lazy people and I will always think of the team more than myself, but I’m also going to motivate myself because I’ve got to have a good look for them.”
And that she did.
She won the 300 hurdles seven times, losing only twice, and in both of those losses to Union’s Kyndall Hicks, still set personal bests. It ended with her best mark ever, at state.
And as it turned out, all along, and increasingly as the season progressed, that “look” masked a grimace.
Her back and hip were fine. Instead — something not known extensively — she was battling an unknown foot condition where her feet would swell and cause pain. It’s something she’s addressing with a doctor this off-season, but again, that determination out of disappointment at state the year before was willing her to overcome it this spring.
She credits one of the available trainers at the station set up at state for getting her over the top.
“I told him, I need the thickest tape you got, and that’s what he gave me,” she said.
Then she became the first track champion since Mariesha Jones’ 46.74 in the same race in 2002.
The pain explained her frustration with a goal she set and didn’t achieve — a time in the 42-second range, one that would surpass the 42.78 state record set in 1999 by Emily Waibel of Jenks.
But there’s next year — still time to build on a legacy that also makes her the first champion in any female sport at Muskogee since the 2009 slowpitch team won state. Between, only Nikaury Ruffin’s 2019 state powerlifting championship (a sport not sanctioned by the OSSAA) reigns as comparable. She’s also the fourth Muskogee girl to win this honor, joining softball’s Hannah Hamilton (2010), McDonald’s All-American Aaliyah Wilson (2016) and softball’s Elexis Watson (2017).
Perry, who at Coffeyville Community College coached Andre DeGrasse, the Tokyo Olympics champion in the 200, called this first step “more than a win on the track.”
“I’ve celebrated wins, big wins,” he said. “But this was a win in life. She was able to prove that every positive thing you can put into your life, there’s something to show for it.”
And that’s something that Mayes, who serves on the MHS staff as jump coach, reminded Lee of when he found her after her race at state.
“I told her she’s the prime example of setting a goal and sticking to it, and she’s the standard now,” he said. “And she’s proof that nobody has an excuse, no matter where you come from, what circumstances you’re in or whatever, if you want to be a champion, put your mind to it and surround yourself with like-minded people, and that’s what you’ll become.”
That’s in her essay.
