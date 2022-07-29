The 15th annual Phoenix Prep Football Media Day is set for Monday at Fort Gibson High School auditorium.
Up to four players and the head coach of each team will take part in team press conferences. Fans may watch the day’s events beginning at 9:30 a.m.
To access, go to YouTube and in the search bar, access “Muskogee Phoenix Sports” or use this link: rb.gy/bs88yg. For a look back, there’s last year’s videos as well. If you miss the live feed, those will be uploaded at a later time on the page.
Times are subject to change, but here is the present schedule of appearances:
Morning session:
Fort Gibson, 9:30 a.m.
Haskell, 9:50 a.m.
Midway, 10:10 a.m.
Checotah, 10:30 a.m.
Warner, 10:50 a.m.
Webbers Falls, 11:10 a.m.
Hilldale, 11:30 a.m.
Afternoon session:
Eufaula, 12:30 p.m.
Muskogee, 12:50 p.m.
Gore, 1:10 p.m.
Porter, 1:30 p.m.
Wagoner, 1:50 p.m.
Porum, 2:20 p.m.
