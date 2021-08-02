After a canceled 2020 event due to the pandemic, the Muskogee Phoenix Prep Football Media Day returns this year on Tuesday.
Head coaches and select players from area schools will be on air (Facebook Live, Muskogee Phoenix Sports page) starting with the Muskogee Roughers at 9 a.m. The approximate time for each school is listed below.
The Phoenix resumes full hosting rights this season. In 2018 and 2019, the Phoenix co-hosted with Bravado Wireless.
Tuesday's schedule (Reminder to coaches: Arrival time must be 20 minutes ahead of air time):
Boulevard Christian Church is the host site for this year's event.
Additionally, individual recordings of these will be available online at muskogeephoenix.com at a date to be announced. as part of our season preview package.
Muskogee, 9 a.m.
Wagoner, 9:20 a.m.
Eufaula, 9:40 a.m.
Hilldale, 10 a.m.
Warner, 10:20 a.m.
Checotah, 10:40 a.m.
Gore, 11 a.m.
Fort Gibson, 11:20 a.m.
Porter, 11:40 a.m.
Haskell, noon
Midway, 12:20 p.m. Webbers Falls, 12:40 p.m.
Porum, 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.