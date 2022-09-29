The 6,341-yard, par-71 Muskogee Golf Club course again proved challenging Thursday in the second round of the Women’s All-Pro Tour Lake Area United Way Championship. But it was more its famous narrow fairways that defined the play.
Nine shot under par on Wednesday. Eight accomplished that Thursday, but of those near the top of the leaderboard Wednesday, only three matched such efforts.
Mikayla Fitzpatrick of Phoenix shot another 2-under 69 and at 138, the former Xavier University golfer Big East Golfer of the Year and NCAA Championship qualifier in 2019 leads two others by one stroke heading into Friday’s final round.
However, her rounds were in contrast with one another in spite of the scores, she said, noting an increase in windy conditions but an affection for the bent-grass greens.
“It couldn’t have been more different in terms of how many greens and how many fairways I hit,” she said. “I really fought through it today, battled through many trees and made a lot of putts.
“You have to hit some great shots off the tee to stay in the fairway, and it played tough to do that today.”
One tee shot she did like came on the par-3 17th, which left her a four-footer for one of her six birdies. On the 15th, she made one of about 20 feet from just off the green for birdie.
Shuangshuang Fan of China carded a 1-under 69 and along with Sarah Rhee of Lynnwood, Wash., sit one shot back at 3-under 139. Rhee followed a 69 with a 1-under 70.
Alice Duan, which was in a group with Rhee and Fitzpatrick in second after the first 18, slipped to an even par 71 on Thursday. Behind her was the golfer with the biggest charge Thursday — Jordy LaBarbera of Allen, Texas, one of two with the second-lowest round of the day, a 68, was six shots better than her score from Wednesday. She’s alone at even par 142.
The opening round leader, Ginger Howard of Bradenton, Fla., followed her 68 with a 77 and at 2-over for the tourney is six shots back with four other golfers — Joy Chou of Ames, Iowa, Pealr Rojanapeansatith of San Francisco, Madison Luitwieler of Katy, Texas, and Loukyee Songprasert of Canyon, Texas.
“My driver wasn’t behaving today and I was in the trees and roughs a lot,” she said, saying it wasn’t as much the wind as her swing and contact. “I had a lot of those shots where I was punching out and not making up and downs. When that happens the bogeys rack up.
“But I’m still hopeful I can finish the tournament strong. There’s a lot of golf left.”
Howard overcame the challenge of thoughts of home on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian hit the central Florida Gulf Coast. Bradenton is between Tampa and where the storm made landfall near Fort Myers, and her parents and her sister live in the area. The worst damage for either was exterior house damage/ She was able to reach them on still-functioning cellphones after the storm hit about mid-afternoon.
“I’d been praying all day, I know God has a plan and so it wasn’t worrying me at all,” she said. “They were updating me before and then after and were all telling me to just focused on the round.”
OU ex Libby Winans shot another 73 and is at 4-over is eight back.
The only locals in the event, both playing as amateurs, are at the back of the stack. Muskogee High grad and former state top five finalist Catrina Morrow improved to an 82 after having seen the flip-flop of the nines and longer tees for the first time ever with Monday’s 89 and defending Class 4A champ Layne Ailshie of Fort Gibson improved one shot with an 85. The two will begin the final round Friday at 8 a.m., with Fitzpatrick, Fan and Rhee in the final group at 9:50 a.m.
