Alex Collins remembers the days of being the Okay Lady Mustangs’ volleyball team manager.
“I was playing junior high and helping out in that way (for varsity), ” she said. “I saw my mom push those girls and I’ve always strived to, well, be better than I was yesterday.”
That desire came from being Okay coach Andrea Collins’ kid, one that is always in the middle of the spotlight — not as a favored girl, but as an example.
Whatever is asked of the team by the coach is asked more of her. But genes have a voice too.
“It was always there within me to not settle for average,” she said.
That approach helped her lead Okay back to the state tournament despite some key graduation losses from 2021, averaging 14 kills and four aces per match, and is this year’s Phoenix Volleyball Player of the Year.
But she’s human, and there has been times where daughter has growth thresholds to cross.
“One practice I mouthed off and she made me start running, and the others were like ‘oh, she’ll make us run too if we mouth,’” Alex said. “She’ll use me as an example a lot of the time to prove a point.”
Sometimes a little too much, maybe.
“I am extremely hard on her. I know that,” said Andrea Collins. “I have people around me all the time that say ‘hey, back off a little bit.’ But she likes to have that. She likes you to be hard on her, because she’s hard on herself, she’ll push herself because she wants to be the best, be it on the volleyball court, or in the classroom.
“She’s serious about everything. When we got back after we lost at the state tournament, I parked the bus, came back to the gym and Alex already had a basketball in her hands.”
That’s her up-and-coming sport, so there’s little downtime for her. Mostly during the summer, that is found in family trips on the boat and fishing.
They do try to keep the coach/player relationship to school hours.
“I’ve tried to work on this myself outside of the games, not talking about it a whole lot unless Alex says to me, ‘Mom, I’ve noticed something I’m doing,’ then we’ll talk about it,” she said. “But we’re a sports family so there’s not much downtime, just like what I mentioned about coming back from state.”
Mom did see a vastly improved hitter, something the team needed after graduating it’s two best power hitters of a year ago.
“That was one of those away from the court volleyball conversations we had,” said Andrea. “I told her she had the experience, she’d been in the game and she needed to be the one to step into that row. About halfway through the season it really clicked. She was already hitting good on the front row but she became a presence on the back row.”
With only one senior on this year’s team, there’s high expectations for next year’s squad for not only making it three consecutive state trips, but exceeding that state quarterfinal level Okay has been stuck at since the 2012 team got to the semifinals.
“I think if I could get higher, I could hit the ball even better and get my hands on some blocks,” Alex said.
Added mom: “She sees the floor pretty decent and if we can just really start working on the short game in the middle of an attack, I really think that will be a big factor in our game next year.”
