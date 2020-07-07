The 2020 Summer Youth Tennis Clinic began this week at Spaulding Park. The event for ages 8-13 which is free of charge and will have an additional week next week due to COVID-19 and to spread out the number of participants. Eighteen were present Tuesday. To register for next week, contact Denise Hickman, Muskogee Parks recreation program coordinator, at (918) 684-6345, ext. 1485.
PHOTOS: Tennis Clinic underway
Lee Roy Reynolds 'Red' passed July 5th, 2020. He joined his wife Coeta of over 50 years. Visitation: Thursday 5-7PM at Bradley Funeral Service in Muskogee, Graveside Service: Friday 10PM Reynolds Family Cemetery east of Okay.
78, Retired Assembly Line Worker at Ford Glass Plant, passed Friday, 07/03/2020. No services planned at this time. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
Homemaker, Died July 3rd, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday 7-8-20 through Friday 7-10-20 10:00 AM-8:00 PM @ Bradley Funeral Service in Muskogee and Graveside Service on Monday 7-13-20 2:00 PM @ Greenhill Cemetery in Muskogee.
