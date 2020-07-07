The 2020 Summer Youth Tennis Clinic began this week at Spaulding Park. The event for ages 8-13 which is free of charge and will have an additional week next week due to COVID-19 and to spread out the number of participants. Eighteen were present Tuesday. To register for next week, contact Denise Hickman, Muskogee Parks recreation program coordinator, at (918) 684-6345, ext. 1485.

