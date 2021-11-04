Gunner Dozier rushed for three touchdowns and Zane Craighead ran for one score and threw for another as Class A No. 2 Gore blanked Talihina 49-0, completing a 10-0 regular season and a sweep of District A-8 in a repeat title run.
All of those scores came in one quarter. Craighead’s 40-yard keeper 12 seconds into the contest made it 7-0 and Dozier’s 40-yard run for his first score came within the first two minutes. Craighead then connected with Liam Edwards on a 54-yard TD, then Dozier scored on runs of 3 and 12 yards, the last coming with :20 left in the quarter.
It remained 35-0 at the half then Alex Hallum added a 17-yard TD and Tyler Lane from 50 yards away, also on a rush.
It marked the 24th consecutive regular season win for the Pirates, who were 7-0 in a COVID-shortened year last year with much of Their last loss was week 3 of 2019, 20-12 to Mounds. Their last perfect 10-0 mark was 1996, which Gore coach Brandon Tyler’s brother played on.
“We don’t want to go 11-1, we’d rather go 15-0,” Tyler said. “We’re starting to come together. We’ve had more success in our passing game and pretty much clicking on all cylinders. The one thing that concerns me is we’re going to start playing our starters four quarters and that hasn’t happened in a while.”
Dozier had a short night. All but one of his four carries were scores and finished
Craighead was 2-of-2 for 97 yards and Jackson Duke 2-of-2 for 28 yards.
The Pirates will likely host Wewoka in the first round next week.
Talihina finishes at 4-5 and 2-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.