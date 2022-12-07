It’s been a place Gore head coach Brandon Tyler has seen before.
It was 2006, and Tyler was the head coach at Vian. He was on the short end that day — an oh-so short end, falling to Millwood 21-20 in the Class 2A title game at Broken Arrow.
You can’t win it unless you make it first, and here he is again — the culmination of a plan set into place when he returned to his alma mater five seasons ago, as he and his No. 3 Pirates get set to take on No. 4 Fairview for the Class A championship on Saturday at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
“As a coach you always want to get back to this point once you’ve been there,” Tyler said. “It’s a great feeling, and I can’t say enough good things about the kids and the coaches who made this possible.”
What’s really made it possible is a buy-in to good old-fashioned, old-school physicality — a style that at this point has dominated all 14 foes, with the closest game a 34-point margin back in week three against Mounds.
No one among the postseason entries has come closer, the last of those being previously unbeaten Hominy, which lost 48-12 in the semifinals a week ago at Jenks.
Just days ago, Tyler said, a coach at another school inquired about his secret to success.
“He said you guys are way ahead of the game, what we do with our junior high kids,” Tyler said about the discussion. “We start teaching physical football to the kids at that point. We’ll run power and counter and master those, then go from there.
“People want to shy away from that and play finesse football, but our motto has always been about going out and being the most physical team.”
As evidenced by the margins of victory, Gore hasn’t really had a time its been hit in the mouth. All the physical has been what the Pirates have administered, and done so quickly.
“We’ve always been taught to be in a fight, you want to hit first and not ask questions about anything,” said two-way senior lineman Gabe Dozier. “You hit them hard first and fast and you’ll make them shut down quick.”
Gore’s players are familiar with chutes and sleds two to three times a week in practice. But most famous to Pirate players is the preseason contact gauntlet called the Tulsa Drill. It's similar to the Oklahoma Drill, but busier, with players on multiple levels — the ball carrier, two linemen, linebacker and two safeties.
“We find out there who wants to be physical and if you don’t want to be, you’re in the wrong sport,” Tyler said.
Garrett Douthit learned about it when he arrived from Bartlesville as a sophomore.
“We didn’t do much contact up there,” he said. “These guys are just nasty and mean, and you learn to deliver it the same way. It’s made me a better player mentally as well as physically. Football is a game of hitting and you have to prepare for it that way.”
Tyler said he learned that in his own playing days, including those spent at Northeastern State under Tom Eckert — that period including the 1994 national championship team.
“As Coach Eckert used to say, football is about blocking and tackling, and we take a lot of pride in those parts of the game,” Tyler said. “And it’s contagious. The kids see what the guys in front of them are doing. They look up to guys like Garrett and Gabe and the guys on the front line. If this is the place you want to be, that’s what you’ve got to be about.”
Some people thought Tyler was in the wrong place when he came back to Gore in 2017. Tyler made four semifinals and a championship game at Vian, then spent a year on current Poteau coach Greg Werner’s staff after he left Poteau the first time for Van Buren, Arkansas.
The Pirates had been through back-to-back winless seasons in 2014 and 2015, losing 22 straight, and five wins over four seasons when he crossed back into the Sooner State.
Tyler made a five-game improvement, going 8-3 and lost to private school power Rejoice Christian by a touchdown in the opening round in 2017. They’ve won at least once in the postseason every year since.
Now, they just have one win to get to have the school’s first-ever state championship.
“They’ve kind of been like us if you look at their scores, no one has been close to them until they got to the quarterfinals against Stroud (27-21),” Tyler said of Fairview, which also comes in 14-0.
Yellowjackets running back Blake Perez has 1,756 yards rushing, but they’re multiple and will put the ball in the air. Quarterback Jax Barnard has 2,916 yards and 38 touchdowns. Defensive lineman Kaden Pettis (6-4, 230) is one of the most physical kids the Pirates will have seen.
What remains is whether the Yellowjackets have enough to challenge the Pirates more than they've been challenged.
“It’ll come down to who makes the fewest mistakes and who plays the most disciplined football,” said Tyler. “We can’t have stupid penalties like we did last week (11 flags, 137 yards in all) and risk getting behind the chains.”
Meanwhile, they’ll just try to get in those first punches.
That in itself has worked well.
