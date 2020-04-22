He completes a session in the batting cage.
Caleb Knight steps out. But it’s not Mesa, Arizona, nor South Bend, Indiana or Myrtle Beach, S.C., or any other expected baseball destination.
Knight is back in Checotah, land of the big shopping trip being Walmart and the “town with five cops,” which he said seems to distinguish this country boy from a lot of his teammates in a lower level of the Chicago Cubs organization.
This is where his baseball life is on hold. Yet, during this COVID-19 work stoppage that began with an email he got shortly after the NBA shut down operations in March, sending him and others home from spring training in Arizona, he feels blessed.
“I’ve got access to a weight room, access to cages and a pitching machine,” he said. “Obviously we’re not playing games, but as far as catching and hitting and everything, I’m pretty much able to do it all. So if we do play this year, I’ll be ready to step in. Some aren’t that fortunate.”
If this downtime is anything like last off-season, dividends should be high for the for the 2014 All-Phoenix MVP who went from Checotah first to Connors State.
Then, after playing almost a year from the start of his final year at the University of Virginia into the Cubs’ rookie league season in Arizona where he went as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Knight saw his batting average raise almost .100 to .267 in 2019. Most of that was with the Class A squad at South Bend, getting there from short-season Class A in Eugene, Oregon.
“I’d gone from fall ball in college in August to September without a break,” he said of his first season. “Four to five months of an off-season gave me some time to sit back and get some work in on my own and just really go back to what I wanted to focus on and break everything down. I showed up last spring training fresh and everything took off from there.”
This year, he showed up Jan. 156 in Mesa with a group of 30 or so, mostly from his draft class, and spent some time with a new hitting coordinator in the organization. Then, everything collapsed.
“We were into, oh, the fourth or maybe the fifth day of regular spring training and everything was on schedule,” he said. “When it started the team doctors were there talking about taking the necessary precautions to avoid the virus and all. A group of us were at dinner and we saw the NBA postponements starting to happen and we wondered what might happen.
“It wasn’t soon after that moment we got emails saying the facility would be closed the next day and they’d be in further touch with us. The next day came the email shutting it down and soon after that we were at the facility, spreading out and getting our stuff.”
Knight’s also blessed in that he’s compensation from the Cubs. MLB officials extended the pay of minor leaguers through May 31.
“Usually during my down time I’d be giving lessons to kids, but that’s not even possible at the moment so I’m really fortunate. The Cubs have really been fantastic in every facet,” Knight said.
Talks at the major -league level are about resuming in some fashion, perhaps with regional locations for games depending on where restrictions have been lifted. The minor leagues are essentially at the mercy of the parent teams and what works there.
Does Knight think he’ll be back on a diamond this year?
“Man, I have no idea,” he said. “They tell us to be ready at any time. I guess if the big leagues get going in some form and everything is going smoothly without a big spike in people getting sick, then we might have a chance.
The Cubs have told us we’d have a two-week period to build up from whenever they called us. If that’s in May and we could start in June and play through August or maybe September, that’s like one of the short seasons, so it would be at least some baseball.”
For now, it’s using what’s available to him at home, occasionally working with his younger brother Seth, who was in his second season at Connors in the spring.
“My deal is just to continue the improvement hitting wise and from a catcher’s standpoint, continue to learn to break down hitters — and that’s something I can do without picking anything up or playing, just watching video of how hitters react to all kinds of different pitches,” Caleb Knight said.
It can be done at home — where a trip to Walmart doesn’t get chuckles as a thing to do.
“Most of my teammates are from bigger cities with much bigger graduating classes and they laugh at that about me,” he said. “I’ve been exposed to totally different cultures. I’ve played ball all across this country and Canada. But I’m still small-town, that’s what I know and I’m comfortable with that.”
