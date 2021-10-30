Playoff picture going into Week 10
IN: Gore, Eufaula, Wagoner, Hilldale, Fort Gibson, Cheoctah, Warner, Porter, Midway.
AS DISTRICT CHAMPS: Gore
HOME FIELD CLINCHED: Gore, Eufaula
WORK TO DO: Haskell, Webbers Falls.
OUT: Muskogee, Porum.
SCENARIOS....
WAGONER: If the Bulldogs, Bristow and Grove all win by the maximum 15 points for tiebreaker points, the Bulldogs will be second and play the winner of Hilldale-Fort Gibson in the first round of the playoffs: Wagoner could also win district with a victory, a Grove victory and an Oologah win over Bristow. In a three-way tie, Bristow could also jump the Bulldogs with a win if it makes up the two marginal tiebreaker points it trails by at the moment and wins in a head to head tiebreaker with Wagoner.
HILLDALE/FORT GIBSON: Winner plays the 4A-3 runner-up, the loser takes on the champion, both on the road.
CHECOTAH: Has clinched fourth in 3A-3 and will play the 3A-4 champion in the first round, most likely Holland Hall.
EUFAULA: Antlers lost its first game last week to Hartshorne, but could still snatch the 2A-6 title from the unbeaten Ironheads with a win Friday in Eufaula.
HASKELL: Shares fourth with Kiefer at the moment, both with three losses. Plays Metro Christian on Friday and could still finish as high as third with a win and a Kiefer loss to one-win Morris. A Kiefer win and a Haskell loss eliminates the Haymakers.
WARNER/PORTER: Warner wins second by beating Porter. Porter gets second with a win and a Colcord loss to Canadian, otherwise the Pirates finish fourth. With Colcord playing winless Canadian, Warner with a loss would likely fall to third in a three-way tiebreaker with Colcord and Porter.
GORE: Has clinched the A-8 title and will play the fourth-place team from A-7, most likely Wewoka.
WEBBERS FALLS: A loss against Weleetka sends Webbers to the off-season. A win and a Quinton win over Dewar gives Webbers the fourth-place tiebreaker against Weleetka. Otherwise, Webbers must win by the maximum in marginal points in tiebreakers (15) and have Quinton lose by less than 15 (to get fourth). If Webbers wins by 15 and Quinton loses by 15, those two with Quinton would all be at minus 15 in tiebreaker points. Third would be decided by lot and fourth would be determined by head-to-head between the remaining teams. In that case, Webbers is in if it wins the lot or Quinton wins.
MIDWAY: Has two losses in C-4, tied for third with Oaks, one game behind second-place Sasakwa. Will finish second with a win over Sasakwa as it would have the tiebreaker advantage in a three-way tie with Sasakwa and Oaks. Would fall to fourth with a loss, not having the two-way tiebreaker with Oaks.
