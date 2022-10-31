MUSKOGEE (9-0, 6-0) — Wins 6AII-1 by defeating Stillwater. Is runner-up with a loss. Either way will draw a first-round bye into a home playoff game in two weeks.
HILLDALE (7-2, 5-1)— Wins 4A-4 with a win by 12 or more against Fort Gibson, and a Broken Bow win over Ada, or any win and a Poteau loss to McLain. Will finish second with a win by four less than Poteau, up to 15 marginal difference for Poteau. Can finish as low as third if Broken Bow and Poteau win and Broken Bow’s margin up to 15 points exceeds by nine a margin of victory by Hilldale, or a loss by Hilldale and wins by Broken Bow and Poteau.
WAGONER (6-3, 5-1) — Will finish second in 4A-3 with a win over Miami (6-3, 4-2) and a loss by Oologah (5-4, 4-2) to McLain, or a win by Oologah if the Bulldogs lose Friday by any amount since Wagoner holds a tiebreaker points edge against both Miami and Oologah in a three-way tie. A loss to Miami and an Oologah loss would drop Wagoner to third.
WARNER (7-2, 4-2) — Has finished third in 2A-5 regardless of outcomes and will face the Eufaula-Idabel loser on the road next week.
EUFAULA (8-1, 6-0) — Ironheads win 2A-6 by beating Idabel and thus extend their district win streak of 34 straight and their title run to five. Will finish second with a loss.
GORE (9-0, 5-0) — Has clinched first in A-8 and will face the fourth-place finisher in A-7, likely the Fairland-Ketchum winner.
HASKELL (4-5, 2-3) — Finishes fourth with a win over Panama (5-4, 3-2) and a win by Sallisaw Central (5-3, 3-2) over last-place Canadian. Eliminated with a loss. Could finish third with a win by nine or more over Panama and a loss by Sallisaw Central.
WEBBERS FALLS (6-3, 2-2) — Has clinched fourth in B-5. Could finish third with a win against Quinton (6-2, 2-1) by eight or more and a Caddo (6-2, 2-1) loss by eight or more against first-place Dewar (8-0, 3-0).
