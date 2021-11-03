The stakes aren’t maybe as elevated this time.
Both Hilldale (7-2, 4-2 District 4A-4) and Fort Gibson (6-3, 4-2) have attained spots in the postseason, and both are assured of going on the road next week, be it to Wagoner, Grove or Bristow for first-round Class 4A action.
Still, it’s the Red-White Rumble coming up on Friday, and unless you’ve got a gold ball, the rock out of the Arkansas River is the next best trophy to take your picture with.
Brayson Lawson is a Hilldale senior who is in his fourth Rumble.
“I remember my freshman year scoring on a 77-yard run,” he said, noting one of two wins he’s had in his career against a loss his sophomore year.
A look back at the box that next morning shows 69 yards, but hey, it’s the Rock, you’re a freshman, and you’ve contributed. Big stuff regardless.
“The Rock, it gives you chills,” said Lawson. “Fort Gibson, they’re right across the river. There’s a lot of talking. As a group, when we’re done playing football, we seniors want to look back and think there’s nothing else we could have done out there on that field because we left it all out there.”
Cole Mahaney is another who has played in the game since his freshman year as Fort Gibson’s quarterback. He’s just three-quarters of the way through his series, but his freshman year saw the Tigers take a 13-6 win. His 1-yard run made it 13-0 in ending a five-year drought for his squad.
“It was rainy conditions all night,” he said. “It was awesome winning it for those seniors. I want to experience that for these seniors and then to win it in my last year.”
Mahaney remembers a play that impacted the game a year ago. Hilldale appeared to get an extra down on a series after the Tigers had seemingly stopped the drive. Lawson wound up with a 12-yard touchdown pass with 19.8 seconds left in the half to make it a 16-14 halftime advantage. The Hornets went on to win 39-20.
“We beat ourselves in the end, but that was a huge momentum changer going into the half,” Mahaney said.
Both teams had over 100 yards in penalties in a contest that annually has a habit of getting a little chippy.
“They’re going to talk and get in your heads,” Mahaney said. “We’ve got to just say ‘see you next play.’ The situations like that we can control can be big in this game. Just let them do their talking and move on to the next play.”
Hilldale is coming off a game with 179 yards in penalties in beating McLain 45-12.
“Sometimes we let it get a little heated,” Lawson said. “But we’ve got to look at this like we’re down 14-0, we’re not going to get any calls, they’re going to get calls and we’ve got to fight through that.”
The teams are close to mirror images, not just in their district records, but in style of both sides of the football. It’s appropriate since the series is 19-19.
Fort Gibson is coming off a 49-21 loss at home to Poteau, which had 428 yards in rushing alone of its 526 total yards. Hilldale, which lost at the outset of district play by 46-16, gave up 361 rushing and 405 total. The Tigers had 142 total yards, the Hornets 175.
“They’re No. 2 in the state for a reason,” said Hilldale head coach David Blevins of that particular measuring stick. “But yeah, Fort Gibson is a lot like us. (Toby) West is a good, hard runner. All their receivers and quarterback have a lot of speed.
“I think Cole’s gotten better arm-wise and reading stuff and the (Clay) Waggle kid (at receiver) can take it to the house at any time. The kid who came out of soccer (Seth Rowan) is good, and (Hunter) Branch, he’s good ball skills. They’re all well coached.”
Greg Whiteley, the Fort Gibson head man, noted Hilldale’s featured running back in Eric Virgil, who didn’t play last year due to COVID yet the Hornets behind a line that is 80 percent intact from a year ago gashed the Tigers for 362 yards on the ground anyway.
“They’re good up front, they’ve got good receivers too. You look on both sides of the ball and there’s a lot both teams can see in themselves,” Whiteley said.
“Whoever makes the least amount of mistakes will win this game. I think you can say that’s obvious in any game. Sometimes you’re just better than the other team and you can make mistakes and go win. But these two teams are too much alike. It’ll come down to execution and mistakes, including special teams.”
Blevins echoed those sentiments.
“Turnovers, you want to limit and physical play, you want to have,” he said. “Whatever penalties I want to see are not the stupid ones, the 15-yard (personal foul) stuff we can control.”
Added Whiteley, “Emotions are OK, you just can’t go play emotionally.”
Kickoff at Leo Donahue-Tiger Stadium is 7 p.m.
