The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has postponed all Friday prep basketball playoff games due to a winter storm forecast and moved them to Saturday, creating a new three-day cycle for games this in both regional and area play.
There's one exception and that's in 6A boys. Muskogee faces Union at 6:30 Monday at Jenks rather than Saturday. The winner of that game will play a regional championship game on Wednesday.
On Saturday, Classes 4A-2A consolation games are 4 p.m. for girls and 5:30 p.m. for boys with the regional semifinals set for 7 for girls and 8:30 p.m. for boys. Consolation play continues on Monday with game times at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. for girls and 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. for boys. The regional championship games will be Tuesday evening.
In the Class A area brackets, all in consolation play on Saturday girls games will be 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and boys 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.
A full schedule is attached.
Regarding state wrestling at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds, action on Friday will consist of wrestle-in matches at 5:30 p.m. and first-round matches, starting at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, first round consolation matches begin at 10:30 a.m. and semifinals at 2:45 p.m. Championship semifinals are 12:30 p.m. with championship and consolation finals at 7:30 p.m.
