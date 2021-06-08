Porter Schools at its Monday board meeting approved the hiring of Troy Mitchell as its girls soccer coach. He replaces Chris Sherwood, who coached 15 seasons there after starting the program. He has moved into full-time administrative duties, as principal and athletic director.
A son of a Navy veteran, Mitchell grew up in several locations and attended five different high schools, graduating at Hurst (Texas) Bell in 1982. He then graduated from the University of Texas at Dallas in 1989.
His soccer career began in club coaching in Mesquite, Texas and in Oklahoma has coached at Stillwater, leading the girls team in 2005 to the playoffs. He has lay coached both the boys and girls programs at Cushing, where he and his wife Holly live. He has two adult children, Kerianne, 25 and Collin, 20. In one of those seasons, the Cushing boys made the postseason.
He took some time off from coaching but most recently coached at Ponca City, serving over seven seasons, as an assistant boys soccer coach as well as football, leaving eighth grade football and developing an off-season soccer program the past few years.
That’s where the connection and subsequently the Porter job came to light. Denton Long, following four years in administration at Ponca City, is making his second career run as a head football coach as he was hired at Porter in April.
“He came up to me about a month ago and said he was getting back into football and asked me about getting back in with him,” he said. “I didn’t know a lot about Porter. I heard about the good peaches there and had a good talk with Chris. I had some other interview situations brewing in 6A but once I met everyone and all I think this is a good opportunity for me."
He’ll coach receivers and defensive backs along with special teams for Long.
“Hopefully we’ll have a long playoff run before transitioning to soccer and making a run there,” he said.
He’ll take the soccer team to the NSU team camp next week and get acquainted with them.
Porter lost in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs this past spring. Sherwood in 2016 was named as the All-Phoenix Coach of the Year in soccer. His teams made the postseason nine times.
